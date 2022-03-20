The two non-original Netflix movies with Liam Neeson and Will Smith that sweep the platform

Both action movies, with renowned actors, managed to make a place for themselves among the most watched on Netflix in Latin America.

Netflix is the streaming service that started the platform revolution and one of the ones that marks the pulse of international audiences. In this sense, the different audiences on the planet behave in different ways and Latin America is no exception. In this case, the Streaming Giant has in its catalog of Latam two non-original action movies starring true stars of the genre.

The first is Liam Neesonwhich knew how to carve out a niche in the action genre with different titles such as the saga of Relentless Pursuit, The Protector, Blacklight and non-stop. This feature that took the career of the experienced actor came when he already had years of work in the Hollywood industry, but it made him a figure of the shots and fist bumps.

Two successful films in Latin America

The other interpreter who knows how to make a living shooting is Will Smith. His filmography has such hits as the franchise BadBoys; Suicide Squad; I robot and I’m legend. The actor is one of the most important figures offered by the seventh art today, even with the chance to win an Oscar for his participation in the film King Richard: A Winning Family.

What tapes of these talents are making noise in Netflix? let’s start with Liam Neeson. In your case, the title we are talking about is Ice Roada film directed by the person in charge of Die Hard 3 and armageddonJonathan Hensleigh. The story follows a team of truckers on a perilous mission over frozen lakes and wintry roads to deliver a crucial component to save workers trapped in a collapsed mine. Suspense!

AND Will Smith? The film of this celebrity that is registering so much attention in Netflix is Gemini Man. The story centers on a recently retired sniper who faces a younger, stronger clone version of himself, created by a secret government agency with the goal of eliminating him. He is accompanied in the film: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen.