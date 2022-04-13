The two passions of Miguel A. Hernández Bitor: medicine and literature

“Literature speaks of life, desires, pleasures, joy, sadness, emotions, suffering, death, in short, of everything that is part of the essence of the human being. And the human being is the reason for being, the object of Medicine”, says Miguel Ángel Hernández Bitor (Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, 1950), a physician by profession, now retired, who has lived in Spain since 1995.

“The relationship between the two disciplines is so close – he adds – and comes from so old, that it already appears in some of the great masterpieces of universal literature, such as Don Quixote, an authentic medical treatise of the time, or in the work of García Márquez, to cite just two examples. There is no literary work in which some relationship does not appear, no matter how minimal, with medicine, and with the need that we all have for a professional to help us alleviate our ills”.

“On the other hand, there is a literary tradition among doctors, -he continues- that in Spain has materialized in the Association of Medical Writers, with professionals of great prestige, to which – I am sure – Pio Baroja, another medical writer, or rather, another medical writer, he would have liked to belong in the years of youth in which he practiced as a rural doctor”.

“Personally, what I have learned during my professional practice – he underlines – has inspired me to write about different aspects of the human condition”.

Cover of Fuga al coal and other stories / Miguel Ángel Hernández Bitor

– When did you approach literature?

– Since I was a child I liked to read, especially adventure books: “Twenty thousand leagues under the sea”, “Moby Dick”, “Sandokan”, among others. I remember that I also saw the film adaptations of these same titles in the cinema, or listened to them on the radio, as was the case with Sandokan and other adventure series that had me hooked (Kazán elhunter, Los tres Villalobos), very popular in the Cuba of those years.

– What books did you read in your adolescence and did you like the most?

Already in adolescence I read many more books, and, oddly enough, many of them were by Russian or Soviet writers. Keep in mind that, in the 1960s, the life of Cubans was inextricably linked to the former Soviet Union and the cultural sphere was no exception.

The dependence on the Soviets was absolute. This was the case until the disintegration of the USSR years later. For that reason, much of the literature that was read in Cuba and a large part of the cinematographic activity that was shown in the country was Soviet. For that reason, among my adolescent books were “Thus the Steel Was Tempered” by Nikolai Ostrovsky, “A Real Man” by Boris Polevoi, “Anna Karenina” by Tolstoy, “The Mother” by Gorky, etc. Here also happens what I had commented before, because I had the opportunity to see the film versions of these novels”.

But I also remember other types of books (“Oliver Twist”, by Dickens, several stories by Edgar Allan Poe, and some works by García Márquez…) However, at that time I became interested in electronics and spent a lot of time reading books and magazines related to these topics. We were a group of friends with similar interests and we had prepared a real workshop dedicated to carrying out our “experiments” in a room in my house. Some of them later studied careers related to these activities. It was not my case, but I was about to do what they did.”

– Now older and after retirement, which ones have interested you?

– Actually, after arriving in Spain in 1995 I have read a lot and everything, but I have special interest in reading Cuban authors. I can boast of having an extensive collection of books by writers from the island that occupy a special place in our library. And I say ours, because my partner is a tireless reader”.

Here I was also able to read some books censored in Cuba: “Rebellion on the Farm”, “1984”, both by Orwell. Also other jewels of universal literature such as Steinbeck’s “East of Eden”.

I am very entertained by reading the Swiss writer Joël Dicker and I really enjoy the works of the Franco-Lebanese Amin Maalouf. His novel “Origins” fascinates me, perhaps because of the similarity that exists between his family background and mine”.

A thief in Budapest / Miguel Angel Hernández Bitor

– Tell me about your books published in Spain?

– Although the first book I began to write before starting to exercise my profession is Spain, (I had time because I had to wait for the validation of my title and I considered that I should narrate my experiences, and some aspects of the reality of my country of origin ), his conclusion, as well as the writing of the second book occurred when he was already practicing as a doctor in Spain”.

The last two books I have written after being retired. These are the titles:

My first novel was “Confessions from the Other Side (2006)”. The story begins in Cuba and ends in Libya, the latter scenario he knew well because he had been working in that country for two and a half years as part of a medical brigade sent by the Cuban government. The protagonists are friends since childhood, whose lives separate in youth and meet again as adults. The plot mixes friendship, misunderstanding, intrigue, passion and jealousy”.

The second, “Our Father who is in Yuma” (2006) addresses a very sensitive issue in the Cuba of those years. The separation of families and, above all, the drama of the minors who were left in the care of relatives when their parents emigrated to the United States. I have friends who went through that ordeal.”

The third book, “Fuga al carbon… y otros tales” (2017) is very focused on my town, Santa Cruz del Norte, its characters and my friends. It’s dedicated to them.”

The last one, “A thief in Budapest and other stories” (2021) is a collection of short stories, most of them focused on the simplest aspects of everyday life”.

“In all four, there are many real, autobiographical elements or about people who are very close to us, although many elements are also fictional. I think the mixture of reality and fiction enriches the text”.

They can all be purchased on Amazon. @worldwide