The two players offered by United to sign Fren…

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag on the Manchester United bench, the possibility that Frenkie de Jong leaves Barça has become a latent option. The present of him by the Barça entity is not the best, and the footballer himself, despite repeatedly declaring that he would like to continue for many years, has begun to think twice.

And it is that at Ajax is where he has enjoyed his best sporting rhythm, and his former coach would be willing to make a move to incorporate him in the summer. According to the newspaper ‘SPORT’, in the next few weeks an offer could arrive ‘juicy’ at the Camp Nou to acquire their services. In principle, the Catalans would not accept less than 86 million euros for him, since it is the investment they made three years ago to sign him.

Publicly, Barcelona has made it clear that it is not in its plans to leave the Dutchman, but the truth is that a good proposal could cast doubt on the words of the institution. Now, based on information from ‘BBC Sport’, United will put two players on the table to reduce the cost of the operation. These would be the English Marcus Rashford, 24, and the Brazilian Alex Telles, 29, both with a market value of 70 and 18 million euros respectively.

A business… round?

Rashford would be an important piece for Xavi Hernández’s offensive system, especially if Ousmane Dembélé ends up leaving the club at the end of the season. For his part, Telles would reinforce the left side while bringing competition to the locker room with Jordi Alba. Nevertheless, both players have been very intermittent in the seasonso it is a transaction that must be very well thought out by the board.

This barter would allow the blaugrana to strengthen two important positions with a view to 2022/23. However, the squad would be left with the void of losing one of the most capable players to make a difference and who has cost the Camp Nou coffers the most in recent years. Everything is on the table and its continuity seems to continue in limbo for the next few weeks.