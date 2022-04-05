The two players who have everything ready to leave Chivas in the 2022 Liga MX Opening

The Chivas de Guadalajara board, given the impossibility of negotiating the renewal of Alexis Vega due to lack of budget, will begin to reorder its squad with a view to Apertura 2022 and they already have two cards that will come out in the next market.

The directive of the Chivas de Guadalajara, before the impossibility of negotiating and being able to please his striker Alexis Vega in his economic pretensions to renew his contract due to lack of budget, you will finally start to put your finances in order and you will do it for reorganize its main squad with a view to the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, so they already have two chips that will come out in the next transfer market.

The first team of the Sacred Flock returned to the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle on Monday to begin preparing for their next match: against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Clausura Tournament 2022 of the MX League. The duel will be the first of the six matches that the rojiblancos will play in just 20 days this month, which will define the future of the club with a view to the Liguilla.

Guadalajara’s high command would have an agreement with his current coach Marcelo Michel Leaño to start reorganizing the rojiblanco first team’s payroll and get out of so many elements that contribute little or nothing on the field, as well as the chips that are on loan and that are not taken into account for the first team. In this way, only have a limited main squad and develop the youth at Club Deportivo Tapatío of Liga Expansión MXas happened with Luis Olivas, Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres and Sebastián Pérez-Bouquet.

The questioned technical director of Chivas would already have defined the trusted elements with which he will build his squad for the Apertura 2022 and fully implement his new game idea, something that has not permeated the entire current payroll. Goalkeepers are no problem, while in the rear he has Hiram Mier and Luis Olivas as undisputed startersIn addition, before the loss of the youth, Antonio Briseño appeared. While Isaac Brizuela and Carlos Cisneros appear on the sidesthe rest seems to have little or no place.

Leaño would already have defined the first two players from the defensive zone who will leave the main squad and will be placed as available in the upcoming transfer market for Apertura 2022, they are: Gilberto “Tiba” Sepulveda and Jesus “Chapo” Sanchez, who have not been considered even as a second option. The veteran right back, trained in Chivas, is one of the best paid today, so his departure would significantly alleviate the rojiblancas coffers, although he is one of the most appreciated by the fans as he is a youth player.

