The two ritual photos of the United Kingdom that will mark an era

At left, Britain’s then-Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss during an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister and form a new government on Sept. 6, 2022: At right, King Charles III receives newly elected Conservative leader Rishi Sunak to ask him to form a government as the new prime minister, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 (Jane Barlow, Aaron Chown/both Pool photos via AP , File, Archive)

Are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, that capture the traditional and ceremonial rites of a monarch meeting with the new British prime minister to ask him to form a new government.

They are also the beginning and the end of a story.

A lot happened between the two takeovers, leading a nation into mourning and then into a sharp and turbulent economic crisis: tectonic shifts, one after another, that many in the country had never experienced.

Queen Elizabeth II met with incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 6. It was the last time the public saw the monarch in an image of her after her 70 years on the throne. Her reign had spanned two centuries, post-colonialism, Brexit and a pandemic.

For Truss, it was a new beginning, capping off weeks of an uphill battle for the Conservative Party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing him the keys to 10 Downing Street. His predecessor, Boris Johnson, was forced to resign amid a series of ethics scandals.

The queen, using a cane to walk after prolonged mobility problems, smiles. Truss can also be seen, from a side angle, smiling as they shake hands. The queen died two days later.

For many, the meeting was probably the highlight of Truss’s presidency. After that, she sped down the hill, crashed and burned in 45 days. Her libertarian economic policies caused convulsions in the markets and saw the pound sterling crater to its lowest point against the dollar in nearly 40 years.

Larry the cat, always near 10 Downing Street, has seen three prime ministers pass by in less than two months (REUTERS / Hannah McKay)

And now, this week, another image: former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, now the new prime minister, pictured Tuesday shaking hands with King Charles III.

The same Sunak who called Truss’s economic plan a “fairy tale.” He may have had the last word with his predecessor, but he has huge hurdles ahead of him: one of Britain’s most serious economic crises in modern history.

Britain adds its third head of government this year, with the most recent two taking office without a direct mandate from the British people: they were elected leaders of the Conservative Party and became Prime Minister automatically.

There is a clamor among the opposition and beyond for a general election. By law, that doesn’t have to be until 2024, and Sunak has said he won’t call one; after the recent turmoil, the Tories face possible defeat at the polls as they stand now.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves at the door of 10 Downing Street in London, UK. October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Meanwhile, King Carlos III is secure in his post and will almost certainly outlive the government. Elizabeth II met 15 prime ministers in her 70 years on the throne; Charles is in her second after less than two months. However, he is the oldest person to ascend the British throne.

In the midst of such chaos, Who knows what the next photograph might show?

(with information from AP)

