The two series that show that Zendaya is the queen of streaming

The American actress Zendaya Coleman has become an icon for Generation Z, since she began her career as a Disney Channel figure, until she was perceived as a fashion idol, with a presence on all the most important red carpets in the world.

Are various characters that Zendaya has brought to life in film and televisionsuch as RockyBlue in shake it up Y MJ in spider-manwhere she shares credits with her boyfriend Tom Hollandto name a few.

Zendaya has proven to be the queen of streaming, as well as acting in movies like dunes, which can be seen in hbo max Y Malcolm & Marie of Netflix. The actress has appeared in two major series:

Euphoria (2019-present)

The most impressive series of the moment, since it premiered on HBO, has managed to catch millions of adolescents and young people for the very real and crude way that it shows current problems of youth such as addictions, depression and sexuality.

in this series Zendaya gives life to the protagonistRue, a girl who uses opiates, in addition to fighting the Disorder Obsessive Compulsive, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder and possible Bipolar Disorder.

euphoria tells the story of a group of high school students living in the world of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, family conflicts, apps and social networks, love and friendship.

euphoria can be seen through the “streaming” platform HBOMax.

The OA (2016-2019)

This series of Netflix, produced by Brad Pitt, is a science fiction and fantasy drama, premiered in December 2016, and has managed to captivate millions of fans around the world; however, it was canceled after its second season.

Although the character of Zendaya appears very little, managed to be one of the favorites of the followers of The OAwho have asked Netflix to revive the series for more seasons.

Zendaya was a surprise appearance during the second seasonwhere he gives life to a brilliant “gamer” who is hell-bent on a video game that has the power to reveal the hidden truth.

The two seasons of The OA can be seen through Netflix.