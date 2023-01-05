Sports

the two signings that Mbappé would have requested to convince him to come to Real Madrid

2023-01-05

The Real Madrid don’t forget kylian mbappe. After the World Cup in which the French starred in Qatar, where he was the top scorer in the tournament and was very close to lifting the trophy again, the white team continues to study the incorporation of the young striker.

The incredible offer from Real Madrid with which they seek to close the signing of Mbappé

“The Mbappé that was going to come is not the one I found in the end; I prefer him to stay at PSG”, declared Florentino Perez after the bitter outcome in the last summer market, but he never ruled out his possible arrival in the future.

Now, after the months, Kylian shows some disenchantment with the psg for not fulfilling the promises they made to him to renew, and the footballer’s environment uses the Real Madrid to hint that he might end up in white.

In the merengue entity they remain attentive to events, but mbappe It is not part of his plans for now unless the player himself knocks on the door and offers a viable transfer plan.

Mbappé would have requested the signing of his friend Hakimi to reach Real Madrid.



As published this Thursday the Spanish pressone of them could be that he asks for reinforcements to convince him to come to Madrid and they assure that he would have requested to sign hakimi Y Theo Hernandez. They are two former players from the ‘White House’ who were sold some time ago and it would be difficult to recover.

However, in the Real Madrid They are clear that if they sign mbappe it will be without conditions as it has imposed in the psg. He will not have command in place to ask for reinforcements, demand technicians or sports directors.

Nor will he have a voice or vote, although his opinion can be heard as they do with the ‘sacred cows’ of the club. His only privilege would be to be the highest paid footballer in the squad.

Source link

