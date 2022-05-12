The two signs that confirm that Mbappé is very close to becoming a Real Madrid player
2022-05-11
Kylian Mbappe He was in Madrid last Monday on a trip he made with his partner in the PSGAchraf Hakimi.
The rumors spread and for a moment they said that it was just a simple trip, since Achraf has a house in Spain and they only took advantage of the day off they received from the French club.
See: The new images of the works at the Bernabéu and the impressive underground greenhouse to store the grass
Now, the middle of Barcelona, Sports world, states that this trip Mbappe meant much more and they report that the striker did meet with the emissaries of the Real Madrid.
Mbappe was seen in a famous restaurant in the Spanish capital, but they assure that Achraf only went to drop him off and later left, but Kylian he stayed.
“And there, according to eyewitnesses, the Frenchman ate with several representatives of the white team,” says information from Mundo Deportivo.
In addition: They reveal the key and what Mbappé demands from Real Madrid to close his transfer
After this, Mbappe he did have a dinner with several friends, including Sergio Ramos, who also plays for PSG. Achraf Hakimi also appears.
“At the time of the aforementioned meal there were only a few photos with Achraf and his brother, but not at the table. As they point out to MD, Mbappe he did not eat with his companion but with emissaries of the real Madrid”, insists the Catalan media.
SALE OF SHIRTS
Another clue that brings Mbappe to the real Madrid and what Mundo Deportivo confirms, is that the white club has already begun to prepare what will be the presentation of the French star.
Mundo Deportivo informs that the real Madrid has already activated the printing of shirts with the name of the French striker.
The idea is that the day the official announcement of the signing from Mbappe at least 20 thousand can be sold shirts of the real Madrid with the name of his new galactic.
On the other hand, and no less important, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, owner of the PSGtold several leaders at the ECA meeting held in Madridwhich has already renewed to Mbappe.
Without a doubt, the end is getting closer to knowing the final decision of Mbappe about his future.