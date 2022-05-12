The two signs that confirm that Mbappé is very close to becoming a Real Madrid player

2022-05-11

Kylian Mbappe He was in Madrid last Monday on a trip he made with his partner in the PSGAchraf Hakimi.

The rumors spread and for a moment they said that it was just a simple trip, since Achraf has a house in Spain and they only took advantage of the day off they received from the French club.

See: The new images of the works at the Bernabéu and the impressive underground greenhouse to store the grass

Now, the middle of Barcelona, Sports world, states that this trip Mbappe meant much more and they report that the striker did meet with the emissaries of the Real Madrid.

Mbappe was seen in a famous restaurant in the Spanish capital, but they assure that Achraf only went to drop him off and later left, but Kylian he stayed.

“And there, according to eyewitnesses, the Frenchman ate with several representatives of the white team,” says information from Mundo Deportivo.

In addition: They reveal the key and what Mbappé demands from Real Madrid to close his transfer

After this, Mbappe he did have a dinner with several friends, including Sergio Ramos, who also plays for PSG. Achraf Hakimi also appears.