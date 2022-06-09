the two stars seen close

After the shock announcement of their breakup, Shakira and Gérard Piqué were spotted together last weekend. The two stars would have even been close.

It was an announcement that had the effect of a bomb. This Saturday, June 4, the emblematic couple formed by Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their separation. The former duo shared the sad news in a joint statement. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating“, they started, before adding: “ For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. »

For a few months, rumors of infidelity on the part of the defender of FC Barcelona had emerged. Turkish journalist, Melih Esat Açil, explained on Twitter: “ Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. » Rumors that have surely put an end to their relationship of more than a decadee, although these have not been confirmed. The two planetary stars met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was love at first sight between them. From their love were born two adorable children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (6 years old).

Gérard Piqué and Shakira together for their children

As they both announced in the press release, they have decided to put the well-being of their children first. Moreover, last weekend, the two celebrities were spotted together in the Czech Republic. As reported in the section mamarazzi from the spanish newspaper, El Periodico, the ex-companions spent a few days in Hluboka, in order to attend a baseball tournament of their son Milan. Nevertheless, still according to the Spanish media, the interpreter of Waka-Waka, who had entire stadiums dancing, quickly returned to Spain with his children after the competition in Milan. For his part, Gérard Piqué would have gone on vacation, without going through the Barcelona box.