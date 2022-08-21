The two stars who came close to being Hannah Montana

‘Hannah Montana’ It is, without a doubt, one of the best series of our childhood available on Disney +. The television adventures of the protagonist, student by day and secret pop star by night, meant everything a boom for a generation that grew up to the rhythm of their catchy songs. It is fair to acknowledge that Much of this success performance to thank of Miley Cyruswho premiered in the series at the age of thirteen and who matured to the point of knowing when to stop and realizing the reason why Miley Cyrus left ‘Hannah Montana’, despite the fact that the now singer-songwriter feels special affection for the character (in fact, Miley Cyrus revives Hannah Montana whenever she gets the chance).

A few days ago, a TikTok video claiming that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda (songwriter of hits like ‘Ángel’) came very close to landing the coveted role in 2005 went viral. Now the ‘Hannah Montana’ casting director Lisa Londoncomes to the rescue to deny this fact:

“I’m actually the original casting director for ‘Hannah Montana,’ and I discovered Miley Cyrus,” London said on her TikTok. “I wanted everyone to know that Belinda was never in the top three for the role of Hannah.”

The video then cut to a photographed sheet of paperwhich was dated May 6, 2005, and in which Cyrus’s name appeared along with two other finalists: Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet.

“These were the three finalist actresses that the network tested out of more than 1,200 girls”London revealed.

In addition, next to each of the applicants you could also read the name “Chloe”, the first name of the protagonist before Cyrus had been chosen:

“This was when her name was originally Chloe Stewart before they changed it to Miley Stewart,” London explained.

In 2007, and after not being selected for the role, Momsen would be one of the protagonists of the hit series ‘Gossip Girl’ with Blake Lively, while Monet would play Trina Vega in the teen series ‘Victorious’.

Now, after meeting these two discarded actresses, are we closer to the return of ‘Hannah Montana’ in the form of a prequel, sequel, reboot or any other formula? Will they bring Miley Cyrus back? As Ashley O sang, a character she brought to life in one of the best science fiction series in history, ‘Black Mirror’: “I’m on a roll”.