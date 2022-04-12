The two stars who would come to the Lakers from the Pacers in a trade for Westbrook

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers saw that Westbrook’s experiment didn’t work out, and they could trade him for two Indiana Pacers figures.

After the expectations placed on the team at the beginning of the season, it is difficult for the fans of Los Angeles Lakers have not been disappointed after seeing how they were left empty-handed in the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2021-22.

The team that had Lebron James Y Anthony Davis as figures he decided to give a paw on the table and place Russell Westbrook to form a Big-3 that, on paper, was one of the best in the league. But that trio never worked and for many, the culprit was Russ.

Westbrook, who played nearly every game of the season, ended up with 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and shooting percentages of 44.4% overall, and 29.8% from 3-point range. With this and his massive contract in mind, it’s not uncommon for him to be the first to be rumored as a possible trade piece.

Reports of possible planned transfers have been coming out for a long time. But now that there’s a whole offseason ahead of them, they’ll be able to think hard about how to do things. doWill Westbrook be the one to leave the Lakers for help from another franchise?

Russell Westbrook to the Pacers

According to Shams Charania’s article in TheAthletic, Indiana Pacers, has emerged as a possible suitor in a Russell Westbrook trade. Both the escort buddy hild like the base Malcolm Brogdontwo figures from the team, have been discussed as potential pieces in the deal.