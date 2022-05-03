The two teams that have not congratulated Real Madrid on their title in LaLiga

ANDhe real Madrid conquered his league number 35 after imposing on Spanish at the Santiago Bernabu. And once the referee signaled at the end of the match, the celebrations of the players began. Also the round of congratulations, time to honor the champion.

There were many clubs in Spain that showed their joy and appreciation through social networks.

The white team won the League championship four days in advance and it was time to recognize the superiority they have shown this season.

Of all the teams First Divisiononly two, up to this moment, have not congratulated Real Madrid on the LaLiga title.

One of them is the Atletico Madrida team that, on the other hand, did not do it either with the Betis when they won the Copa del Rey In the past week. The other club is Osasuna from Pamplona.

The Vallecano Rayfor his part, did congratulate the Madridista club by replying to one of the tweets from the celebration of the championship.

Congratulations on your thirty-fifth League championship, @real Madrid! ? Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) April 30, 2022

The one that also paid tribute to the champion Real Madrid was Barcelona, ​​the whites’ eternal rival.

“From FC Barcelona, ​​we express our congratulations to Real Madrid for winning their 35th league title,” read the Catalans’ Twitter account.

Something that, by the way, Xavi had already announced in his appearance before the media on Saturday morning: “If Real Madrid is champion, we will congratulate them”, the Barça coach had assured. And so it was, showing his sporting greatness.