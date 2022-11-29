The two things that Barbie got and that Chapo Guzmán still craves

“La Barbie”, the narco who laughed in front of the cameras at his capture and who could now be free (Cuartoscuro)

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, aka “La Barbie”, gave his first statements in front of a video camera. It was August 2010 and he had just been arrested in the State of Mexico. His was one of the most celebrated captures by the government of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa.

Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons Valdez Villarreal was serving his sentence in a federal prison in Florida, that person was assigned the number 05658-748

In said interview, an official of the Federal Police He asked him if it was true that he had participated in a film that dealt with his life as a drug dealer.

Calm, but looking down at the ground from time to time, the capo responded in the affirmative and explained that he had invested close to 200,000 dollars to make said film. Nevertheless, at all times he refused to give the names of those involved in the production.

At that time there were not many certainties about the movie to which “La Barbie” was referring, but some time later the rumor of a tape published on YouTube of one hour and 40 minutes titled “The Chronicles of a drug trafficker”.

The film recounts the adventures of a drug dealer named Edgar Valdivia”, a young womanizer with white skin and short hair who fights with police officers, spends his free time in bars with banda music, does business with other drug lords and executes his rivals left and right. The protagonist, as the film impliesand ventured into the drug business more for fun than necessity.

Something that caught the attention of the film were the official logos of the State Police and the Federal Investigation Agency that were used by the actors who played police roles. As a result, the rumor spread that official vehicles and clothing had even been provided for its realization.

The actor who gave life to the protagonist was Diego Dreyfus, who currently works as a life coach. the actor Luis Gatica, For his part, he played “Comandante Durán”, the main character’s nemesis. However, throughout the film other names known as Poncho De Nigris, Juan Carlos Casasola, Yeniffer Behrens, Rafael Amador and Luis Fernando Peña.

It was also learned that most of the movie was filmed in the city of Monterrey, although the plot takes place in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. It is worth mentioning that this film does not appear in the filmography of any of the participants. There is also no information on the director, screenwriter or the technical team that participated.

Some sources have pointed to Sergio Mayer as the producer of the film, but Valdez Villarreal himself denied that version in front of the cameras of the Federal Police: “I ordered it done. She has nothing to do with Sergio (Meyer). They even say that he paid salaries, but that’s a lie”.

If it is confirmed that said film was financed by “La Barbie”, the Texas-born narco would have fulfilled one of the dreams he Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman never reached.

The former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel flirted for a long time with the idea of publish a book and shoot a movie about his life that he wanted to lead himself. He assured it so Alex Cifuentesone of his allies who testified against him in Brooklyn Federal Court.

The idea for a film that would tell the life of the capo came from Cifuentes’ first wife named Angie, who suggested that he should make and direct it, but also keep the proceeds from ticket sales at the box office, “instead of giving them away to some movie studio”.

It was precisely the idea of ​​making a movie that led the kingpin to his third and final capture, after Mexican and US authorities intercepted the messages he exchanged with the actress. Kate del Castillo to arrange a meeting to see the details of the project.

In October 2015, Del Castillo and the American actor Sean Penn met with Guzmán Loera to discuss the details of the filming. The capo even recorded a video in which he spoke a little about her life and granted all rights to the American actress.

Cifuentes told the jury that Chapo “loved the idea” about the movie of his life. Apparently Guzmán Loera was looking for Kate Del Castillo to act and advise him.

This Monday, November 28, it was announced that Édgar Valdez was no longer listed in the records of the Federal Bureau of Prisons of the United States (USA). By entering his data, the file specifies that he is no longer in custody in any US prison.

“Not in BOP custody” (NOT IN BOP CUSTODY), can be read from the registers. BOP referring to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by its name in English (Federal Bureau of Prisons).

The strongest hypothesis is that “La Barbie” reached an agreement with the US authorities as a collaborating witness due to his cooperation with the DEA and other government agencies.

In this way “La Barbie” would have achieved one more objective that “El Chapo” could never achieve: reach an agreement with the US authorities in exchange for his freedom.

