The Two Towers and The Return of the King, the Lord of the Rings games that we deserve in HD

EA is going to develop a new Lord of the Rings video game. How? Really? Oh, The Two Towers and The Return of the King are back! Some will get excited. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but no, it would be too good to be true. The only certain thing is that EA has partnered with Middle-Earth Enterprises (formerly Tolkien Enterprises) to develop Heroes of Middle-Earth, a new title for mobile devices. This company has some of the rights to the work of JRR Tolkien, but others have transferred them to third parties: a whole legal mess that is interwoven between different corporations.

When Peter Jackson’s films were released in theaters, New Line Cinema (an affiliate of Warner Bros.)—which owns the film rights—and EA collaborated to create the official video games. Several interesting titles emerged from that alliance, but everyone remembers two mainly: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Return of the King. I recently replayed them on the GameCube and was reminded of how much I loved them at the time and how much they still fascinate me. Unfortunately, I see it difficult for an HD version to ever happenmore than anything because the issue of rights and the different companies involved is really thorny.

Warner Bros. Games has stopped counting on external publishers to develop its own licensed video games, at least on consoles and PCs. They are the ones who develop and publish the new titles of The Lord of the Rings, as in the case of Harry Potter. The adventures starring the wizard boy, also adapted by Electronic Arts in its day, they have as many opportunities to come back in HD editing as I do to make magic.

Not that these games have aged too badly. As I said, I recently tried them on one of their original systems and they continue to suck. It is true that the fusion between the sequences of the films and the engine in game It’s not as surprising as it used to be, but the action mechanics are just as fun as they ever were. For asking that it not be, but can you imagine an agreement between EA and Warner to give a good facelift to these games? It’s not that I’m asking for a remake, I’ll settle for a remastering, almost even a port, that allows me to enjoy these great games on modern systems.

With video games, the usual thing happens, that once the license has expired, either you play on its original system or you can do little else. Services like the new PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass include classic games, but that doesn’t mean they’re all there. In fact, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have become wonderful platforms to play games on. backward compatible titles. And that’s where the limitations come into play, recognized by Microsoft itself:

“While we remain focused on preserving and improving gaming as an art form, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new titles from the past to the catalog due to legal, licensing and technical constraints issues.” Legal issues and licensing are the two key termsNote: The Two Towers and The Return of the King are not backwards compatible because the license would have to be valid for that.

I don’t know all the legal ins and outs, although I think at this point the chances of such a compilation seeing the light are very remote. I hope I’m wrong, it wouldn’t be the first time and I’d be very happy. Meanwhile, dreaming remains free.