The two winks at the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ that indicate what is to come in Marvel

It is speculated that mrs marvel It could be Marvel’s least-watched series to date. Not even the initial good reviews (later not so enthusiastic) were able to attract the public, either because of how unpopular Kamala Kahn is, because of having a cast without familiar faces or because there were people uncomfortable with the first Muslim superheroine. But make no mistake: mrs marvel is intimately related to upcoming Marvel projects. This was confirmed by the last episode that included a couple of nods to the future of the studio.

The first was shown in the last act of the chapter. During the season she had delved into the nature of Kamala (Iman Vellani), who had developed her powers after putting on a bracelet sent to her by her Indian grandmother. Her exhibited powers allowed her to believe that she was a Djinn or Inhuman like her great-grandmother, who had the gift of channeling the forces of another parallel reality to which she belonged. But the explanation was not so simple.





In a conversation with Bruno (Matt Lintz), the friend realized that Kamala did not have exactly the same genes as Aamir, her brother. He argued, in fact, that Ms Marvel’s powers could be due to a “mutation”. And what is heard in the background at that moment? The music of the X-Men. In other words, it is confirmed that Ms Marvel is a mutant and, therefore, the door is opened to develop all the plots of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At first, this was not meant to be. It was not in the first bible in the series by Bisha K. Ali, the creator. But when trying to explain why Kamala could channel the bracelet’s powers and other members of her family couldn’t, they came up with a solution. And it makes sense to address (finally!) the existence of mutants after a first contact in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness: Disney owns the rights since March 2019.

And it is that, despite being Marvel characters, Fox had the rights to the X-Men characters since 1994 when it invested 2.6 million dollars in them. Thus began the film saga of Bryan Singer that would end up having ten films, in addition to the two of dead pool Y The New Mutants by Josh Boone.

But, with the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the rights returned to Marvel, which has been part of Disney since the Mickey Mouse company acquired the publisher in 2009 for 4,000 million more than amortized. How long will it take for Professor Xavier’s (Patrick Stewart) students to appear in the new Marvel productions?

Brie Larson makes an appearance between the end credits. Disney+ / Marvel

And, regarding the second nod focused on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have the post-credits scene of Ms Marvel. Kamala is so quiet in her room, trying to relax, when her bracelet starts to light up and… turns into a kind of whirlpool and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) appears in her place. “No, no, no,” Captain Marvel says as she finds herself in the room of a teenage girl obsessed with her.

It is then that Ms Marvel says on screen that Kamala Kahn will be seen again in the marvels. It will be in theaters since it is a film scheduled for July 28, 2023, which is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was written by Megan McDonnell, who has already worked on Scarlet Witch and Visionand directs Nia DaCosta (Candyman).

At the moment, it has four confirmed characters: Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel (or Carol Danvers), Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel (or Kamala Khan), Monica Rambeau’s Teyonah Parris (whom we saw in Scarlet Witch and Vision and that she is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, Captain Marvel’s best friend in the eighties), and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who has been working with the Skrulls in space for some time.