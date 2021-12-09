the two Xbox exclusives at the Game Awards, according to a rumor

Over the last few years, the Game Awards have assumed an increasingly central role within the dynamics of the gaming industry, and Geoff Keighley’s show is increasingly the right showcase for making great presentations (4 or 5 have been promised announcements at the Elden Ring level at the Summer Game Fest).

After the arrivals of games like Forza Horizon 5 And Halo Infinite, Xbox fans are curious to learn more about what Microsoft has in store for the coming months and years. According to reports from Garret Atkins, a reporter at Forbes, the Redmond house will bring at least two of the most anticipated titles by owners of Windows PCs and Xbox consoles.

We are talking about Fable, the next chapter of the fairytale series being developed in the Playground Games studios, e Avowed, new role in the hands of Obsidian Entertainment. Atkins practically gives for certain the presence of the two titles, which could potentially go side by side with a new reveal of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, for a screaming presentation by Xbox. Naturally, it will be better to keep expectations at bay and wait for the event scheduled between the night of 9 and 10 December to finally begin.

