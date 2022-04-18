The U-20 team falls to Panama in the final of the Dallas Cup 2022

It seemed that The Savior He started as a favorite on paper but in the field he could not specify, he was overtaken by a team with more skill and will continue his learning with a view to the World Cup next June after fall 3-1 in the final of the prestigious Dallas Cup against Panama.

El Salvador has a marked style of play since the arrival of Gerson Pérez and the offensive deployment is being put together pass by pass trying to keep possession and transfer the ball at the first touch.

The strategy worked for the Azulita in the first minutes and in ten minutes Nathan Ordaz was close to scoring the first for the Salvadorans but the goalkeeper avoided it.

But the Salvadoran pressure did not last long because spaces began to appear for the canaleros.

Thanks to that, the first goal after an error in the mark that midfielder Omar Valencia did not miss to score 1-0 in 16 minutes of play.

The team tried not to despair but they kept leaving spaces and ten minutes later, the attacker Rodolfo Vega from outside the area scored the second that seemed to put Pérez’s men in too much trouble, who did not have enough efficiency to find the goal.

But I couldn’t find a way. El Salvador had the ball but the canaleros were more efficient and the strategist had to move his pieces to try to quickly turn around the uphill situation with which he started the second half.

Clenched teeth

The team did not lower their arms despite the fact that in front of them the canaleros dedicated themselves to closing ranks and waiting for the rival proposal.

The script worked for the canaleros until a penalty in the area allowed captain Harold Osorio to score in 65 minutes and he had left again.

The comeback was felt, the fans encouraged but it was not because the rival knew how to take advantage of defensive errors and make the score their own.

Nine minutes to go, after Kenny Mejía stole a ball from the last man of El Salvador to score the lapidary 3-1 for the canaleros, who with more skill, won the Dallas Cup.

The coaching staff and the players will have to draw conclusions after a tournament that leaves good feelings but also shows that there are details to improve.