The UAL Medicine Degree receives an avalanche of applications





The UAL Medicine Degree has received a avalanche of applications for his first year of studies, which will begin this next academic year 2022/2023. Something that is not surprising since has been a constant demand for years by the Government team of the Almeria institution and, now that it is a reality, the registration application data endorse how necessary it was to have this title in the province of Almería.

In this sense, in what will be its premiere course, the new training offer materialized in the UAL’s Medicine Degree has obtained 1,139 first-preference applications, occupying the ‘top ten’ of the careers most in demand by students. A) Yes, the degrees most requested by students in Almería are Medicine, Nursing (726 applications) and Psychology (474 ​​applications)which is consistent with the most requested university degrees in Andalusia in the first phase of awarding places in Andalusian public universities, according to data from the Andalusian Single District.

Great expectation for the UAL Medicine Degree

In the case of Medicine, a total of 9,625 people have chosen it as the first option throughout Andalusia, compared to a demand last year of 8,515 applications. As for Almería, specifically, the Degree in Medicine has also been the degree that has had the highest cut-off mark, with 13,442. In this area, it should also be noted that the University of Almería is the institution that has registered the greatest increase in degree requests in first preference, with 5,150 requests, compared to 3,455 the previous year; what a 54% increase.

For this reason, the rector of the UAL, Carmelo Rodriguezhas been very satisfied with the data since “The good results that the University of Almería is achieving in the different rankings are bearing fruit”. In fact, he comments, “there has been a increase in demand in practically all degrees. And we are particularly satisfied with the great reception that the Degree in Medicine has had. The fact that it is offered for the first time and 1,139 students have requested it as their first optionsays a lot about the assessment that students from all over the national system have of the University of Almería”.

Thus, Carmelo Rodríguez has ensured that These data have been a surprise. And the fact is that “honestly, my expectations have been exceeded because, after Seville and Granada, we are the third university of first choice demand for the Medicine Degree and it has been something unexpected because there are other universities with years of experience, aside from Jaén, which is starting like us this year. So these figures are higher than expected and we are very happy”.

Most demanded qualifications

In the ranking of the 10 most requested degrees from the University of Almería, apart from the UAL Degree in Medicine, Nursing and Psychology; Primary Education is in fourth place (343 applications), followed by Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (271); Early Childhood Education (235); Computer Engineering (210); Business Administration and Management (199); Law (194) and Physiotherapy (149).

On the whole, this year the public universities of the Andalusian community have received 84,321 applications for new admission to their degrees, compared to 79,333 last year, of which 55,092 come from Andalusia, 29,229 come from the rest of Spain (25,758) and 3,471 come from abroad. By gender, the distribution is 33,482 men and 50,749 women.

Also, it should be remembered that From this Thursday, July 7, and until July 11, 2022, the registration, reservation and confirmation period will remain open on waiting lists for the total of 50,826 places that are offered in the different degrees of the public universities of Andalusia for the next academic year 2022/2023.















