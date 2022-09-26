The UAL Medicine degree was born with “all the quality guarantees” to respond to the high demand

ALMERIA, Sep. 26 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Secretary General of Universities of the Ministry of University, Research and Innovation, Ramón Herrera, has underlined that the Medicine degree of the University of Almería (UAL) starts in this academic year 2022-2023 with “all the guarantees of quality and with all the human and material resources necessary to respond to the high demand that this implies”.

This was revealed during the inauguration of the classes of the first promotion made up of sixty students, an act in which he also highlighted that, with the start of this degree, new R&D groups or institutes will emerge that will improve the quality of the existing ones.

“Teaching in this matter will entail the growth of research”, he stated while expressing his satisfaction with this day, which he described as a “historical milestone” for this institution, for its students and for Almeria society as a whole .

Along these lines, he pointed out that the province of Almería and its university “had been waiting for this moment for too long, specifically since 2010, the year in which the implementation of the Medicine degree was approved”.

In his inaugural speech, the Secretary General of Universities, who was accompanied by the territorial delegate for Educational Development and Universities, Francisco Alonso, and the territorial delegate for Health and Consumption, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, claimed the commitment of the Autonomous Executive, and more specifically of its president Juanma Moreno, with the implementation of this teaching not only in Almería, but also in Jaén, due to the benefits that the measure implies and due to the high demand that exists in both provinces.

He has assured that the authorization of these studies by the Board responds to a social need to continue guaranteeing the training of new professionals.

“Andalusia will suffer the retirement of a very important number of doctors who have dedicated their lives to taking care of our health and providing us with an essential health system for a society”, he added, adding that the students who are beginning their journey this year “will form part of the relay needed.”

The authorization process by the Ministry began, in the last legislature, with the issuance in July 2021 of the favorable report prior to the requests for verification of the study plans of both degrees of the universities of Almería and Jaén.

The administrative process culminated last May with the positive verification report of the Medicine degree by the Evaluation and Accreditation Directorate (DEVA), dependent on the Andalusian Knowledge Agency.

The General Secretary of Universities of the Board has praised the “great work and drive” of the rector of the UAL, Carmelo Rodríguez, and his entire team for “preparing a study plan that meets the needs”. “I know that you have worked hard and determined during all this time,” he stressed.

However, he wanted to clarify that “the real person responsible for the fact that this degree has finally been launched is Almeria society as a whole”.

“Society is the one that promotes great changes and politicians and managers have to accompany these changes,” he specified.

Likewise, Ramón Herrera also wanted to extend his thanks to a figure he considered essential in achieving this goal: the president of the College of Physicians at the beginning of the 21st century, Dr. Ortega Viñolo.

“His efforts have been key to mobilizing a society that began to believe that it was necessary and fair for the University of Almería to have a Medicine degree”, he stated.

In this recognition, Herrera recalled the “strong support” of the doctors Manolo Vida and Antonio Huete, manager and deputy director of the Torrecárdenas Hospital.

NEW DECREE OF ORGANIZATION OF TEACHINGS

In his speech, Herrera referred to one of the main lines of work initiated by his department, the approval of a new teaching ordering decree that allows public academic institutions with new titles, “more adapted to the needs of the society and its environment”, he said.

As he recalled, the draft of the decree has already been sent to the universities and will be discussed in October at a meeting with the rectors. The document, which is expected to see the light of day this year, will prioritize the creation of new dual degrees and the implementation of interuniversity degrees and master’s degrees.