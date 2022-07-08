The UAL undergoes a self-analysis on sustainability

The last action carried out by the University of Almeria in sustainability it can be called ‘leading by example’. This institution occupies a leadership position in the ‘University cooperation for promoting the GREEN transition and sustainable practices in education and training’, the U-Green, an Erasmus + of the European Union that was announced barely two months ago and that has eight other universities from as many countries. In this specific framework, the UAL has undergone a self-analysis of its own sustainability strategy, knowing that the project precisely has the objective of designing a methodology to implement environmentally friendly capacities in all areas of European universities and other educational institutions of different levels.

Thus, it has organized a work meeting in which representatives of different interest groups have discussed the strategy that the University of Almeria and how it can be improved. The meeting was attended by three companies of national relevance, an association of businessmen, a secondary education institute, two postgraduate students, four experts in the field and four workers from the UAL itself with functions related to sustainability. From it, a series of conclusions has emerged that has as its starting point “the importance of the educational part in environmental management, emphasizing the transfer of knowledge, due to the connection with companies, and the need for a proactive perspective” .









From that initial maxim, another conclusion is the need to visibility, in the sense that the members of the focus group, external to the University of Almería, have stated that they do not know what this institution does in terms of environmental management, for which they have indicated that there should be a plan that promotes and communicates it, that makes visible its performance as a teaching institution that it is. In addition, there has been talk of “establishing indicators that measure the level of implementation of sustainability policies in UAL”, of “including questions on sustainability in teacher satisfaction surveys” and, as the fifth point of the conclusions, of “promoting the sustainable mobility and energy saving as main sustainability strategies”.

The U-Green project, in its general approach, aims to “Promote the sustainability of European educational institutions” and act as a “catalyst for the promotion of a change in attitude for the achievement of respectful capacities with the environment in citizens”. It should be remembered that it is led by three researchers from the University of Almería: José Joaquín García, professor of Sustainable Development and director of the UAL Sustainability Secretariat, who also acts as Project Manager, Eva Alborch, specialist in quality systems and Environmental, and Eva Carmona, dean of the Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences.

The Vice President for Internationalization participates, has been approved by the SEPIE and they have a duration of two and a half years, to which it is important to add that prestigious universities participate. Son Haute École de la Province de Liège (Belgium), Agraren Universitet de Plovdiv (Bulgaria), Coimbra Polytechnic Institute (Portugal), Szkola Glowna Gospodarstwa Wiejskiego (Poland), Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia (Italy), Landbunadarhaskoli Islands (Iceland), Institut Supérieur des Biotechnologies de Paris, SUP’BIOTECH (France), and the International Consulting and Mobility Agency (Seville). Its contribution is conducted along four main lines: good practice guide, protocol, seal of quality and training.