the Ubc di Quinto ready to save Chiuppano

There is a real offer for Grotto-Gas: a complete proposal that concerns the whole company and the maintenance of jobs. And it is an offer that comes from another Vicenza company, just 33 kilometers away from Chiuppano on the Alto-Basso Vicentino axis, 20 minutes by car via the Valdastico motorway. The confirmation comes from Milanese environments: it is the Ubc – United Brands Company based in Quinto Vicentino, one of the leading companies in the production of sneakers, leader of a group specialized in the development, production and distribution of sports shoes for Italian brands known throughout the world. Gas Jeans included. And it is an offer on which the president and CEO Paolo Tessarin must have worked without much limelight, so much so that in recent days, when the name of Ubc was also leaked among the subjects who entered the data room to analyze the data, from Quinto’s group had denied the interest.

The process However, it is not yet time to sing victory. In the meantime, we must arrive on Monday. Yesterday, the day after the Immaculate Conception, there was an early morning hearing called by the delegate judge of the Vicenza Court Giuseppe Limitone to pull the strings after the company Grotto, owner of the Gas brand, on 7 October last had not been admitted to the composition with creditors given that the composition plan presented by the sole director Cristiano Eberle had not received the support of the majority of creditors, DeA Capital at the head which holds 34 of the 60 million unsecured. But in these two months some hope had arisen: the Belluno entrepreneur and businessman Walter Maiocchi, the Emilian Stefano Bonacini and also the Maltese fund Iff had revealed themselves. All entered the data room to analyze the data and decide whether to make an offer. Nothing came from them. On the judge’s table yesterday, however, another offer arrived, the only one. Eberle, with the lawyers Federico Casa and Fabio Sebastiano, who had already been instructed to file the bankruptcy petition, filed the binding offer. A change of scene with respect to the prediction of bankruptcy. The judge reserved the right to let it be known within 48 hours – therefore by Monday – whether to grant another 30 days to allow Gas to present an arrangement with creditors, this time however liquidating, taking into account the new offer arrived from Ubc. Everything suggests that we can go in this direction: to build a new floor in which a new ownership takes over the Grotto. But a plan that will be submitted once again to the creditors’ assembly, before which the legislation also provides for a “competition” in which other possible subjects can compete but, up to now, have not come to the point with sustainable proposals. Offers for “pieces” of the company or aimed only at the brand at this stage were not contemplated by the Court, wanting to think about saving. So the offer that the Court is considering if it is worthy of building a liquidation arrangement is “complete” for business continuity, jobs, as well as creditors’ satisfaction which, everything suggests, cannot be less than the previous plan.

Ubc’s move. As for Ubc, born in 2014, since 2016 it has been defined as having high growth potential: joining Elite, it navigates with ease in the financial markets to which it has turned for its growth with bonds and has never hidden the dream of listing to grow. And if more clues prove Tessarin’s latest statements just six months ago, with Gas on the high seas, presenting the latest license with the Head brand (he also has licenses for Benetton, Sergio Tacchini, Carrera Jeans, Trussardi, Roberto Cavalli and, as mentioned, Gas Jeans) spoke of seeking an acquisition and of “evaluating some operations”, as well as estimated for the Ubc group, which has 90 employees (and also has a subsidiary in China), to return already this ‘year at pre-pandemic levels, with revenue expectations close to 40 million after accelerating, also due to covid, the e-commerce platform. And also having improved asset growth to 18.3 million in 2020 and rescheduled debts. But the accounts of the Gas operation in the end are made with the creditors of the Chiuppano company. If the judge grants Grotto a 30-day deferral to draw up a plan for settlement with creditors, the plan could be presented around mid-January. Then the hearing of the creditors. But once again, the vote of DeA Capital will be decisive.