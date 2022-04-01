“The UCRI, key in the decrease in covid mortality”

Eva Prats at the Isabel Zendal UCRI during her time as a pulmonologist at said hospital complex.

One of the clinical areas that has developed the most as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is Intermediate Respiratory Care Units (UCRI), who managed to stop their progression in many patients with severe covid and prevent their admission to the ICU. One of the professionals who has led and starred in this transformation from within has been the pulmonologist Eva Prats, who in the most acute phase of the pandemic worked at the UCRI of the Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital, which at that time was focused exclusively on caring for patients covid.

Once the worst of the pandemic has passed and after returning to her place of origin in the Pneumology service of the University Hospital of Fuenlabrada, the Madrid pulmonologist adds her vision to the Covid-19 Lectures document, promoted by Medical Writing, and where the main actors from all areas analyze what this pandemic that started in March 2020 has meant.

What balance do you make of the management of the pandemic after two years of the first case of the Covid-19 coronavirus detected in Spain?

It seems to me that a national administration would have been more appropriate and not 17 different regulations. I think that the countries that have managed it nationally have done better. It is crazy to have a protocol that changes in each province and that there are people who go to another community to avoid some rule or try to go unnoticed despite being infected.

What do you think have been the strongest points of Spanish healthcare when dealing with the pandemic? And the weak?

The strongest point has been Spanish society for the solidarity it has shown. I remember in the first wave the number of donations made to us due to the lack of medical supplies, adapting diving masks to simulate PPE or people who had 3D printers and printed screens for us. Also with the applause they encouraged us a lot and, later, with the high predisposition to get vaccinated against covid.

Regarding the weakest, it has been the lack of prevention. At first, we saw how the covid was in Italy and we did not close the flights, nor did we put any control measures in place, nor did we anticipate purchases of medical supplies. The other weak point is management by autonomous communities without a clear health benchmark. Many references have been made to the committee of experts, but nobody knew who they were and if there really was one. I know that virologists of international prestige have offered themselves and they have not even answered them.

Is Spain prepared to face a new pandemic in the future?

It depends on the type of virus that marks the next pandemic. If it is a respiratory pandemic, yes, because we are more prepared. We have more experience and respiratory equipment that we did not have before.

What role have the UCRIs played in the pandemic?

The IRCU have been one of the key points to reduce mortality in seriously ill patients. The incidence fell by 70 percent and the passage to the ICU decreased considerably, avoiding greater comorbidity, reducing the average stay, avoiding neuropathies or weakened muscles… In addition, it has been shown that the IRCU are cheaper for the SNS than referring all patients to the ICU. We have seen that it did not make much sense to go from a hospitalization floor to the ICU, an intermediate point was necessary. In the first wave they were not yet available, but as soon as they began to be implemented they helped a lot to slow down the progression of hospitalized patients.

Do you think that the sixth wave will be the last ‘great wave’ of the pandemic?

Viruses want to grow big and not kill their host. In the scientific community we don’t even agree if a virus is a living being or not because it needs a host. In the end, those who prevail are the mutations that spread the most and kill the least. Therefore, I hope that it will be the last great wave depending on the evolution, but nothing is certain. Microbiologists are the ones who can tell us more about this.

Yes, but with caution and observing the experience of the countries that are already carrying it out. There are many pathologies that cannot be left aside and their treatments cannot be delayed any longer. We have to mature this idea because we cannot continue to only focus on covid.

The follow-up must be carried out by Primary Care professionals, but they should reinforce them and not overwhelm them. An important role must also be given to respiratory rehabilitation because there are patients who have been left with sequelae. Currently, there are some impressive waiting lists for respiratory physiotherapist.

What personal learning does the Covid-19 pandemic leave you with?

Especially leaves me human learning. I studied Medicine because I wanted to help people and the pandemic has given me the opportunity to do so. It has been when I have been able to help people the most and it has given me enormous satisfaction on a human level to be there and save lives. The opportunity to develop your vocation and the reason for your work has never been so clear. Also, as a doctor and on a scientific level, it has been quite a challenge to learn how to handle the new ventilators and antivirals that changed every so often.