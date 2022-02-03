The Uefa lists of Atalanta, Lazio, Rome and Naples: Ilicic and Tuanzebe out. Inside Sergio Oliveira | First page

In addition to Inter and Juventus, the Italian teams still competing in Europe, Naples, Lazio and Atalanta in the Europa League plus Roma in the Conference League have filed with UEFA the new lists of players admitted to take the field in the cups.

ATALANTA – Josip Ilicic will remain out for the double Europa League match against Olympiacos, scheduled for February (going to Bergamo on February 17, returning seven days later to Bergamo). A decision, agreed between club and player, taken in order to give the Slovenian the opportunity to return to the best of his condition. An almost obvious exclusion, especially for the number available to the club: with 7 players who grew up locally (4 in the Nerazzurri nursery and 3 in the Italian ones), Atalanta was forced to present a list of up to 24 players instead of 25. as per regulation.

LAZIO – No surprise for the Biancocelesti, who will face Porto (the first leg will be played on February 17 in Portugal, the return leg in Rome on the 24th. Escalante and Muriqi (who went on loan to Alaves and Mallorca) are out of the list. newcomers Kamenovic and Cabral plus André Anderson, who stayed out in the first part of the season Raul Moro was married in the B list.

NAPLES – Axel Tuanzebe was not included in the list that Napoli presented to UEFA yesterday in view of the double Europa League challenge with Barcelona, ​​valid for the round of 32, scheduled between 17 (at Camp Nou) and 24 February ( al Maradona): outside Manolas, who was sold to Olympiacos in January, Ghoulam was included, in turn excluded from the list of the group stage. Out also Ounas, held back by cardiac complications.

ROME – No surprise for Roma, engaged in the Conference League. Mourinho’s team will resume playing in the Round of 16 of the Conference League in March because, having won the group, they will not have to go through the intermediate round in February. Inside Sergio Oliveira, Maitland-Niles and the young Felix, outside Mayoral, Reynolds and Villar. Spinazzola confirmed.