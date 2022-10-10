The UEMS creates a thematic federation for a sustainable Medicine

The European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS) has approved this weekend in its General Assembly, and unanimously, the creation of a thematic federation to promote sustainable medical practice.

This is a proposal presented by the General Council of Physicians of Spain (CGCOM). As Tomás Cobo, president of the CGCOM and vice president of the UEMS, explains, it is an initiative directly related to the Medical Alliance Against Climate Change (AMCC) promoted by the Spanish corporation. It has the support of institutions and scientific societies involved in this challenge. This Alliance was presented at the Ministry of Health and at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Madrid less than a year ago.

“The idea of ​​this thematic federation is to promote and enhance behaviors among the medical profession that contribute to the sustainability of the planet. Also develop actions and generate knowledge that complies with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals”.

During the Assembly, Cobo also highlighted that “the entire healthcare environment in the world, if we consider it as a whole, would be the fifth most polluting country in the world. Hence the importance that actions of this type are carried out”.

This thematic federation will have among its objectives turn the doctor into a reference in the face of the threat of the climate crisis. However, “without the participation of doctors it will be very difficult to decarbonize the National Health System. It is key to have the toilets in this fight. Especially, due to the great depth that its indications have among the general population”, insisted the president of the CGCOM.

This action, of which Spain has been a pioneer in Europe, falls within the corporate commitment to the One Health approach. It provides a holistic view of the approach to health through the interrelationship between human, animal and environmental health. Thus, it is an approach without which it is not possible to collaborate in the fight against climate change. With the creation of this thematic federation, this initiative will be able to reach the more than 1.7 million doctors represented by the European Union of Medical Specialists.