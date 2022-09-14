The UFC x The Rock Shoes collaboration is a flop

MMA – She made a lot of noise, especially during UFC 279. The UFC x The Rock Shoes collab flopped.

If you’ve been following the latest UFC events, you couldn’t miss it. Indeed, during each official appearance, athletes are now dressed in red sneakers. This pair is the result of a collaboration between the organization and the famous wrestler, turned actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Problem, if this collaboration is widely put forward, it does not convince everyone. Worse, the UFC X The Rock Shoes collab could be a flop. Like the collaboration with “Crypto.com”, the athletes have no say. But, as Francis Ngannou had done for the cryptocurrency site, critics are heard around the sneakers signed The Rock.

A design that is not unanimous

As often on Twitter, Internet users have not deprived themselves of all kinds of mockery. In question, the design of the basketball which probably does not please everyone. Also, some do not like the color that has been selected or even their shape. Also, for his part, Nate Diaz did not hesitate for a second to say all the bad things he thought about this collaboration :

So, in the middle of an official interview, Nate Diaz did Nate Diaz in front of a visibly overwhelmed Megan Olivi. Besides, the scene was not broadcast live and is only visible on social networks. When asked about UFC 279, the athlete said: ” These shoes fucking suck. Look at these shoes, they forced me to wear that crap. Fuck these shoes. »

Athletes gain nothing

In short, this collaboration is clearly not unanimous. In addition, another major problem arises. Indeed, athletes are forced to wear sneakers, but do not receive any money in addition to this new partnership. In other words, this UFC X The Rock Shoes collabonly really benefits the UFC and Dwayne Johnson. A shame when you know that the athletes are the spearhead of this kind of partnership.