the Uffizi (29) and Rodari (30) – Corriere.it

from IDA BOZZI

On 29 December, the book on the Uffizi will be presented as a tribute to the newspaper, which kicks off the series, curated by Philippe Daverio, on the museums of the world. From 30 December on newsstands the Albumini: the best authors, the master illustrators in 35 weekly volumes dedicated to children of preschool age. We start with Rodari

With a double gift they kick off on newsstands two series of Corriere volumes: the first volume of each series will in fact be free for an entire day.



Wednesday 29, on newsstands with Corriere the first volume of the series World Museums curated by Philippe Daverio, an essay dedicated to the Uffizi that remains free for readers only for this day (in fact, from December 30th each volume will cost And 8.90 plus the price of the newspaper).



The other series is titled Albumini, dedicated to the little ones and will start on Thursday 30th: the volume will be available for free for the entire first day Everyone’s heaven by the great Gianni Rodari illustrated by Nicoletta Costa (the tribute also in this case is valid only on the first day, and from December 31st each volume will cost And 5.90 plus the price of the newspaper). Double homage, therefore, for two collections of author’s books.

The Museums of the World series curated by Philippe Daverio, the critic who died in Milan on 2 September last year, proposes monographs enriched by an introduction by Daverio himself, on the history and secrets of the greatest museums in the world, the formation of the collections, the great masterpieces exhibited in the rooms. After the volume on the Uffizi in Florence (free only on Wednesday 29, we remember it), the series will continue with the Vatican Museums in Rome (5 January), the Louvre in Paris (12 January), the Prado in Madrid (19 January), the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan (January 26), the National Gallery of London (February 2).

As for the Albumini, it is one series dedicated to preschool children, 35 issues that will propose the most popular titles of the historical catalog of Emme Edizioni. In addition to the first volume with Rodari’s nursery rhyme (free only on Thursday 30 December, we remind you), the next releases will offer historical titles and new bestsellers by Italian and international authors, such as The Smei and the Smufi by Julia Donaldson (January 6), Bears are not afraid by Elizabeth Dale (January 13), and a classic like the Gruffal, also by Donaldson (January 20); and then titles by Roberto Piumini, France Quatromme, Severine Vidal, Pierdomenico Baccalario and Helme Heine, with important illustrators.