the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform worn by Gigi Hadid

And today it’s Gigi Hadid who makes us want to go shopping in the fall. New York Fashion Week is currently in full swing and the pretty blonde was spotted at the opening of the pop-up store of the Guest in Residence brand (of which she is artistic director) in the Big Apple, this Sunday, September 11 2022. For the occasion, the 27-year-old mother wore a blue set from the brand… associated with a pair of UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform.

The brand new UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform is the new version of the brand’s famous “Classic Boots”, which have been iconic for almost 45 years. Featuring elements the brand’s consumers know and love (a luxurious sheepskin material, unparalleled comfort and a one-of-a-kind silhouette) the Classic Ultra Mini Platform is on track to be THE essential pair for the cold season. Equipped with a 5 centimeter wedge sole, this latest novelty will allow the trendiest looks to gain height! Like Gigi, we love the timeless “Chestnut” color that goes together easily.

Classic Ultra Mini Platform – UGG, available HERE in 3 colors

Elizabeth Sall