The UGR has a new professor of Preventive Medicine

The investigator María Rocío Olmedo Requena.

The rector of the University of Granada (UGR), Maria Pilar Aranda Ramirezhas signed the appointment of Maria Rocio Olmedo Requena as a new professor of Preventive medicine Y Public health of this university.

Olmedo Requena is a researcher at the UGR, and in addition to the CIBERESPthe Biomedical Research Center in Epidemiology and Public Health Network.

She has recently published in the Journal of Urology as principal investigator of the study CAPLIFE (prostate cancer and lifestyles), which has concluded that it has revealed that men with prostate cancer have lower levels of melatonin, the sleep-inducing hormone, than men without cancer, regardless of urinary symptomsthe extension and aggressiveness of the tumor they suffer from.

She is also the main author, among others, of the research published in 2016 in the journal Maternal and Child Health Journalwhich suggested that for every 100 grams per day of increase in the consumption of dairy products, the risk of low birth weight 11 percent.

He is a teacher in the grades of Nursing Y Physiotherapyin the Program of Doctorate in Clinical Medicine and Public Healthand in the Master’s Degree in Research and Advances in Preventive Medicine and Public Health, from the UGR.

In this same resolution, the appointments as full professors of the UGR of:

– Paul Olmedo Parra (Toxicology, Department of Legal Medicine, Toxicology and Physical Anthropology)

– Antonio Cobo Molino (Microbiology)

– Jose Luis Lopez Urquiza (Nursing)

– Maria Elvira de Luna Bertos (Nursing)