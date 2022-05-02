The UHU would like to locate the future Faculty of Medicine in La Rábida

Drafting. The University of Huelva (UHU) already knows where wants to locate its future Faculty of Medicine when you receive the necessary financial support for it. would get up at the La Rabida Campuswhere “we want the degree that has to mark a before and after in the trajectory of the University to be”, announced the rector, María Antonia Peña.

After receiving the Gold Medal that the City Council of Palos de la Frontera has awarded to Huelva, In an act in which the UHU Archeology professor Juan Campos also received her, Peña has communicated that, after the transfer of the Higher Technical School of Engineering to the Carmen Campus, in the Rabidean facilities “we have space”, for what “we only need the economic push that allows us to take that step forward and put us on a par with the rest of the universities that are going to have a Faculty of Medicine”, he remarked.

During the ceremony, the rector also highlighted that we want to convert the La Rábida campus into a central campus of the University of Huelva”, for which “we have a powerful project” with which to turn it into a “research and entrepreneurship campus linked to facilitating the student body to have an important initiation in the business world”, which will be possible “as soon as we have important financial support”, he stated.

For all these reasons, the relationship between the University of Huelva and Palos de la Frontera, the municipality to which the La Rábida Campus belongs, is not only “a relationship of the past, but also of the present and the future”, underlined the rector, who , on behalf of the University, has been “very honored, grateful and moved by this Medal” awarded by the Consistory of Palermo.

Likewise, Peña has indicated that the satisfaction of the University with this award is an “extra” satisfaction for the fact of coming from the Palos de la Frontera City Council, since this is “our mother municipality, our founding municipality”, since “in the Campus of La Rábida is the seed of what is now the University of Huelva and there the mobilizations that led to the one on March 3 and then to the achievement of the University were conceived”, continued the rector, convinced for that reason of that “there is an indissoluble historical link between Palos and the University of Huelva”.

On the other hand, during the act, he was also given the Medal of the municipality to the professor of Archeology of the Huelva University Juan Campos Carrascowho is the promoter and the person who heads the team that discovered the archaeological site of the old Puerto de Palos, from which Columbus departed on August 3, 1492.

