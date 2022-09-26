The UJA is committed to programs to help the well-being of adolescents





The Jaen University has been launched to carry out initiatives that promote health and well-being in young adolescents. For this reason, it has promoted the DAREMOS and PROCARE initiatives. Together with the Universitat Rovira i Virgili, the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga and the University of Miami and different government groups, this project aims to help boys between the ages of 12 and 18 to solve the problems that may arise. related to your mental health.

Emotional problems like anxiety and depression have become two of the main public health problems that affect adolescents, and specifically in risk factors for youth suicide. Therefore, it is crucial to address its prevention. In this sense, the objective of these two initiatives is to identify young people at risk early and provide them with strategies psychological to strengthen them emotionally, paying special attention to the vulnerable population and rural areas.

On the one hand, DAREMOS is a pioneering initiative in the early identification of adolescents at high risk of developing emotional problems through the contributions of epigenetics and language analysis. Specifically, the analysis of language is carried out through corpus linguistics. The DAREMOS corpus is made up of the real oral production of young people when they talk about happiness, sadness, depression and nervousness. Using psychological criteria, these young people are classified into four groups: emotionally healthy young people, at risk of emotional problems, at high risk of developing emotional problems, and people who already have an emotional disorder.

The analysis of the DAREMOS corpus has revealed that the language produced by adolescents in these groups is different. One of the main results is that the use of metaphors can help detect young people at high risk or with an emotional disorder. Additionally, it has been found that NLP can contribute to the identification of young people at risk.

On the other hand, the PROCARE+ (selective prevention) and PROCARE-I (indicated prevention) initiatives are the first transdiagnostic prevention initiatives that have demonstrated their effectiveness in the intervention of adolescents at risk and at high risk of developing emotional problems.

Thanks to these initiatives, reduce emotional distress and the risk of developing a future emotional problemincrease quality of life, resilience and the ability to manage intense emotions.

In this context, from both initiatives it is considered It is essential that they be implemented from the institutions to try to reduce the high percentage of youth suicide It is caused by emotional problems such as anxiety and depression.















