AGI – The UK claims to have information that Moscow aims to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev: the accusation comes from the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former Ukrainian deputy Yevhen Murayev is a potential candidate, according to the Foreign Office, some recall that the Russian intelligence services have links with many former Ukrainian politicians.

Other Moscow allies Serguiï Arbouzov (first Ukrainian vice-premier from 2012 to 2014, then interim prime minister), Andriï Klouïev (who headed the presidential administration of former Ukrainian head of state Viktor Yanukovych), Volodymyr Sivkovytch ( former Deputy Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council) or even Mykola Azarov (Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014).

US “very worried” about London accusations in Moscow

The United States assesses British allegations that Moscow is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, “deeply troubling,” the White House said Saturday in response to a foreign ministry statement. “This type of maneuver is deeply troubling. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future and we are with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine, “said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

Moscow in London, “Stop spreading nonsense”

Moscow has dismissed London’s accusations that Russia is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as “nonsense”. “We ask the Foreign Ministry to stop spreading nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted.