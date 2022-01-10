The UK does the opposite of Italy. Super green pass and vaccine obligation? No, fewer restrictions – Time





While in Italy the extension of the super green pass is taking place and we are approaching the date on which the vaccination obligation for the over 50 will come into force, in the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is preparing to reduce the rules to stem Covid, starting from those about the quarantine. The British government, in fact, is increasingly convinced that the country is on track to “live with Covid” while increasing pressure on scientists to reduce the quarantine to five days. The government and the leaders of the National Health System (NHS) seem increasingly confident that the Omicron wave will not overwhelm the hospitals. British media reveal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing a new strategy, to be implemented by March.



Videos on this topic

The priority remains to get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated. One hundred and fifty thousand deaths are “a terrible toll” for the United Kingdom: the British Prime Minister emphasized this two days ago when commenting on the death toll from Covid which has exceeded the fateful threshold. “Each of these is a profound loss to families, friends and communities and my thoughts and condolences are for them.” The Downing Street chief urged the population to get vaccinated, stressing that “the way out of this pandemic is for everyone to have the booster or the first and second doses if they haven’t yet. I want to thank everyone in the NHS and all the volunteers who have come forward to help with our country’s vaccination program. ” The number of deaths is equivalent to that of Italy (about 139 thousand), since 67 million people live in the United Kingdom and 59 million in our country. On the last day across the Channel, 97 deaths were recorded (157 in Italy), a low figure since it refers to Sunday 9 January. Also because in the previous days the number of deaths was steadily above 200.



