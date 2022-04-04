The UK has added nine new Covid symptoms to the official list – here’s what they are

The British National Health System (NHS) has added nine Covid symptoms to the official list, which to date had only three. Here’s what it is.

For over two years the National Health Service (NHS) – the British national health system – reported only three in its portal dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic symptoms related to infection, i.e. persistent dry cough, fever and loss / alteration ofsmell (anosmia) he was born in taste (ageusia). Today, under the pressure of epidemiological data and the pressure of several scientists, it has finally decided to update the list, adding others nine symptoms. According to experts, this list should help people protect themselves and others from contagion by taking measures isolation and pushing to do the swab at the first alarm bells.

The new symptoms added by the National Health Service are shortness of breath, fatigue (“Feel exhausted”), generalized pains, heachache, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea, feel sick. These are all generic symptoms that can be associated with others as well respiratory diseasesas the coldL’influence and the parainfluenza syndromes. They have been talked about since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, however, they have become quite common in recent months. The reason lies in the spread of Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, discovered in South Africa at the end of November last year. Characterized by multiple mutations compared to the other variants of concern (VoC) classified by the World Health Organization (WHO), namely Alpha, Beta, Range And Delta, the Omicron variant seems to preferentially affect the upper respiratory tract over the lower respiratory tract (the lungs), manifesting itself with symptoms often similar to those of a cold. Not surprisingly, according to a recent analysis of data from ZOE COVID Symptom Studyin which UK patients can self-report symptoms through an App, over 50 percent of positive the swab did not exhibit the three initial symptoms reported by the National Health Service. Most of them, in fact, reported the new symptoms just added by the British agency.

Ever since it became clear how significant these symptoms were in the diagnosis and in management of the disease, several scholars have asked the NHS to promptly update the list. Among the most frustrated and annoyed by the delay was Professor Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Director at the Gemini Research Department at the prestigious King’s College London, as well as principal author of the ZOE COVID Symptom Study. In a spicy tweet on Twitter he referred to the NHS himself, wondering how long he would have to wait before seeing an update to the list, which would help reduce the spread of the virus. Now that the update has been done he said he was satisfied, but not of the order in which the symptoms were listed, as the first three remain at the top of the list, although today they are less common than the others.

What is certain is that the Omicron variant – and especially his sub-variant B.2A – they are driving extreme wave of infections in many countries, including the United Kingdom and Italy. Fortunately the impact on the population is less than in the past for several reasons, from vaccination immunity linked to previous infections, but this does not at all mean being able to underestimate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Masks where required, social distancing, hand hygiene and obviously the Covid vaccine they are still today the most precious weapons we have to defend ourselves and others from pandemic pathogen.