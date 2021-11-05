The UK has approved the Covid-19 pill

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The UK has given the green light to first pill for the cure against Covid-19. With infections growing in various parts of Europe so much from set off the WHO alarm for a fourth wave, the Molnupiravir, first pill indicated for the treatment of coronavirus infection to be registered on the planet. Once again it is the United Kingdom that anticipates everyone on the authorization front, as had already happened with the green light for vaccinations in December 2020.

The British regulatory agency (MHRA) has indeed today cleared for use as a standard therapy of the brand new antiviral developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Merck Sharp & Dohme in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and illustrated a few weeks ago, which can now be prescribed to those who are tested positive in the Kingdom and have at least one additional risk factor such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes or generally over 60 years of age. A medicine that acts by interfering in the replication of the virus inside the organism and that the independent authority of the other side of the Channel, made up of renowned specialists and scientists, has defined “safe and effective“. For the moment it is available to anyone, affected by even mild or moderate forms of Covid, who has to deal with extra dangerous conditions that can potentially aggravate the consequences of the infection up to hospitalization.

The indication of the Mhra is clear: it will be used for this group of patients as soon as possible after a positive swab, possibly In 5 days.

“Today is a historic day, we become the first country in the world to have approved an antiviral against Covid-19 that can be taken at home ”, exulted Sajid Javid, Minister of Health in Boris Johnson’s Tory team; in his words it is a drug that will radically change for the better the perspectives “of the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients, to whom this revolutionary treatment may soon be prescribed”.

The government of Great Britain – where about 140 thousand deaths have been counted since the beginning of the pandemic and where the infections fueled by the Delta variant have resumed traveling in recent weeks at 40 thousand a day, albeit with a much less serious impact on deaths and hospitalizations than to the pre-vaccine waves of the pandemic – in the meantime 250 thousand packs of molnupiravir have so far been secured: against 50 thousand, to have a term of comparison, of a European country more or less of the same size as France. A tool considered fundamental in London – alongside the relaunch of vaccinations, in particular the third booster doses already being administered on the island to all over 50s, the vulnerable and health or social assistance personnel – to try to contain the impact of the seasonal rebound of new cases on hospitalizations. And to do it without restoring the bulk of the restrictions, revoked as of July 19 in England (compulsory mask included) with a wide popular consent and public opinion.

