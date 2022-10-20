the UK store will send pre-sale codes for the “Midnights Tour”

As fans await the big comeback of Taylor Swift with his new album, “Midnights”, the artist’s UK store teases his arrival and promises a presale code for any purchase. Alex tells you everything!

By Emily today at 02:38 – Update today at 02:41

Taylor Swift: the “Midnights Tour 2023” is coming!

Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights » this October 21. And since the announcement (in fact, since the beginning of the summer) rumors of a stadium tour in 2023 have been spreading a lot of ink. But for the past few days, the whole of Europe has been vibrating. On its official website in UK, it is promised that any purchase, before or after this message, will give access to an exceptional presale for the ” Midnights Tour 2023″. A code will be sent to all fans who pre-ordered the album. This does not say more about the details of the tour except that it will necessarily pass by the United Kingdom and we hope, by the rest of Europe. Incidentally, it has not been confirmed that this is the same case for pre-orders in the rest of Europe and that really sucks.

Moreover, on his side, for several days, the Stade de France has liked a lot of publications on Taylor Swift and messages from fans, eager to know if the American will be in the lair of musical events (Depeche Mode, Muse, Rammstein, Mylène Farmer, Harry Styles… just in June/July 2023). Stade de France staff have denied the rumors but hardly anyone believes them. In any case, we should have confirmation of the dates in the next few days because Rumor has it that TayTay will open the Midnights Tour 2023 ticket office in November!

Taylor Swift: a return to concerts in France and Europe in 2023?

What are the Swifties dreaming of? Everyone wants a new Taylor Swift tour; they want to find her on stage, live, in concert. American rumors point to a massive return of TayTay with a shovelful of stadiums like during the “Reputation Tour” which saw him do 53 stadiums all over the world). It is to be hoped that this new burst of concerts, during the spring/summer of 2023, will be of the same ilk and above all that it will reach us, in Europe and in France where TayTay fans are in any case only waiting for that. So stay tuned to Alex to follow the singer’s news!

And if you’re daring, you can already think of seeing her on stage, think of Alex’s new service. We are here to make your life and the purchase of your tickets easier in order to satisfy your desires for concerts!