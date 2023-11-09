The UKR continues to reinforce the left bank of the Dnieper

There are several paths for future advances in southern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, and Kherson Oblast. and Ukrainian officials continue to indicate that these operations will continue into this winter.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast on November 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the directions of Melitopol (Western Zaporizhia Oblast) and Bakhmut.(1) Russian sources stated that Ukrainian forces carried out assaults near Robotyne, Novoprokopivka (just south of Robotyne) and Verbove (9 km to the east). from Robotyne).(2) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a video speech to the Reuters At the UPCOMING conference in New York on November 8, Ukrainian forces have a battlefield plan for 2024 that they cannot reveal.(3) Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces have several paths for future advances in the south of Ukraine, eastern Ukraine and the Kherson Oblast. There are also plans to advance to specific occupied cities.(4) Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations without interruption in several sectors of the front, and Ukrainian officials continue to indicate that these operations will continue through this winter.(5)

Russian Subordinate Main Effort #1 – Luhansk Oblast (Russian objective: capture the rest of Luhansk Oblast and advance west to eastern Kharkiv Oblast and northern Donetsk Oblast)

Russian forces continued localized offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on November 8, but failed to make any confirmed advances. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka (9 km northeast of Kupyansk), Ivanivka (21 km southeast of Kupyansk), Berestove (20 km northwest of Svatove), Novoyehorivka (16 km north southwest of Svatove) and the Serebryanske forest area ( 10 km south of Kreminna).(24) … Spokesman of the Command of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fityo, stated that Russian forces in the directions from Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut lost 1,826 personnel and 200 pieces of military equipment, including 22 tanks and 54 armored vehicles. combat vehicles, between November 1 and 6.(27)

Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka and reportedly advanced on 8 November. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Keramik (14 km northwest of Avdiivka), Stepove (3 km northwest of Avdiivka), Avdiivka, Tonenke (7 km northwest of Avdiivka) and Pervomaiske (11 km southwest of Avdiivka).(33) …Russian sources continued to claim that Russian forces advanced near the railway line near Stepove, but Ukrainian sources claimed that Russian forces suffered heavy casualties in making this advance.(36) Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Tavriisk Group of Ukrainian Forces, stated on November 7 that Russian forces in the Avdiivka area lost 585 troops the previous day during light infantry attacks without armored vehicle support.(37)

Ukrainian officials indicated that Russian forces remain committed to the Avdiivka effort despite heavy losses and inclement weather. Ukrainian military spokesman Anton Kotsukon stated that Russian forces have concentrated 40,000 “reserves” in the Avdiivka direction, although it is not clear how many of these personnel are engaged in offensive operations.(38) Ukrainian officials have recently stated that Russian forces have a total of 40,000 troops. in the Avdiivka area.(39) Kotsukon stated that Russian forces have recently been attacking in groups of 10 to 20 people and have used a large number of drones to identify Ukrainian counterbattery elements.(40) The head of the military administration Avdiivka Ukrainian Vitaliy Barabash stated that Russian forces are likely ready to carry out a third wave of attacks on Avdiivka, but inclement weather will prevent Russia from using the equipment.(41)

Ukrainian forces were reported to have made marginal gains during counterattacks near Avdiivka on November 8.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhia Oblast, but made no asserted or confirmed advances on 8 November.. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the direction of Melitopol (western Zaporizhia Oblast).(49) The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka (just south by Robotyne).(50)

Russian forces carried out unsuccessful ground attacks in western Zaporizhia Oblast on November 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces did not carry out offensive actions in the Zaporizhia direction.(53) A Russian news aggregator stated that Russian forces counterattacked near Verbove on November 7. (54)