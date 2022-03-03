The Ukrainian actress Ana Layevska said that she is worried about her family: “I am very sad”

The native of Kyiv, Ukraine Ana Layevskaconfessed that she is desperate because of the terrible situation that exists in her country due to the invasion of Russia, and the fact is that the actress has many relatives and friends in the place.

In an interview with the entertainment program windowing40-year-old Ana had a very sad state of mind, part of what her loved ones are experiencing in the country, while it is being attacked by the Russians.

Ana Layevska

“There is no food, there is no money”

Layevska commented that part of her family went to the Ukrainian capital since the Russian invasion began: “I was born in Kiev, I have family in Kiev who are experiencing the sirens, the tanks, that there is no food, that there is no money”, began by recounting the famous actress.

Adding that she knows first-hand what they are having to endure in their home country due to the attacks. “I am experiencing all of this through many people I know with whom I still have communication and it is truly… what is happening is terrible,” declared.

So far, all of Ana’s relatives are fine, but the concern and desperation that things get worse is inevitable: “I am very sad, I am worried, I am hurt, things are happening that you never imagined would happen and they are happening”, continuous.

“I ask God, the universe, for this to end.”

Likewise, he took the opportunity to ask for peace and a ceasefire, as he fears that the problem will grow and reach other countries, generating more chaos and destruction: “I ask God, the universe, for this to end, please. It urges us!

“Because they are living the horror, they are living the terror, I would not want this to spread, not even God forbid, and I think that deep down it is everyone’s fear,” the interpreter concluded in the interview with the television program.

Also through her Instagram account, Ana spoke about the delicate moment her country is experiencing and asked for love and respect: “Today I live in Mexico, but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends live. I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart“, wrote.