the Ukrainian army has destroyed more than 1,000 Russian tanks

These are the weak points of Russian tanks in Ukraine 3:15

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army has already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian tanks, almost 200 enemy aircraft and almost 2,500 armored fighting vehicles.

Despite these losses, Russian troops still have the equipment to launch additional attacks, Zelensky said.

“Of course, the occupiers still have equipment available. Yes, they still have missiles to attack our territory,” he added. “But this war has already weakened Russia so much that they have to plan even less military equipment for the parade in Moscow.”

Russia plans to hold its traditional Victory Day parade in Red Square on May 9, commemorating Germany’s surrender to the Soviet Union in World War II.

The Ukrainian president also said that Russia has already lost more than 23,000 soldiers since the invasion began. CNN cannot independently verify this claim.

Russia has sporadically published casualty figures that are low and that observers consider a gross underestimate. Two days before the Russia update, two senior NATO military officials estimated the number of Russian soldiers killed in action in Ukraine to be between 7,000 and 15,000. Around the same time, other US officials had put Russian losses in a similar range, between 7,000 and 14,000 Russian soldiers killed, but expressed “low confidence” in those estimates.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov briefly admitted that Russia had suffered “significant” losses of its troops in Ukraine, calling the losses “a great tragedy” for the country in an interview with Sky News.