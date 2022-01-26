The Ukrainian crisis and the risks of gas shortages for Europe. Shipments can offset up to two thirds of Russian flows

The United States and its allies are preparing gods contingency plans to compensate for any reduction in sales of Russian gas to Europe, as a consequence of a possible escalation of the crisis Ukraine. This was reported today by a source in the administration of Joe Biden, warning Moscow not to use energy supplies as a political weapon. About a third of all Russian gas that reaches Europe and satisfies (goes) 40% of the requirements of the Old Continent. In recent days, there had been news of talks between Washington and Qatar to ensure additional gas supplies to Europe in case of need. The small Middle Eastern country owns the third natural reserves in the world of gas and is the first global exporter of liquid gas. It would be enough? In theory yes, in practice “nì”.

The European landing points for liquid gas are capable of receiving approx 230 billion cubic meters of gas per year and are usually vastly underutilized. From this point of view, the margins to compensate for the stop of Russian gas would exist. In the last month, the decline in flows from Russia, dropped from 350 million to 250 million of cubic meters per day, was almost completely compensated by the arrival of shipswith past shipments by sea from 150 to 260 million of cubic meters. On the other hand, flows coming from the Norwaythe second European consumer supplier after Moscow.

The problem of liquid gas concerns more than anything else the transport network on European soil which comes into play once the ships have unloaded their cargo in the regasifiers. This, yes, insufficient to ensure a full replacement of Russian flows. Spain, for example, is the European country with the highest number of landing points (7) but does not have a network capable of efficiently redistributing the gas received to other countries. Another 4 plants are located in France, 2 in Italy and then there are stopovers in Holland, Belgium, Greece and Poland. According to analysts from the US bank Citi, Europe is able to replace with shipments around two thirds of the gas arriving from Russia. In the event of a crisis, the consequences on industrial activity must be taken into account, the bank then writes, as well as a “rationing” of electricity supplies and widespread blackouts.

Russia, Norway and Algeria together supply 80% of the gas used in Europe. Every year, the Russian state gas giant Gazprom pumps around Europe 180 billion cubic meters of gas (over triple of all the natural reserves of Italian gas that someone would like to draw on to overcome the crisis). It does this through a handful of gas pipelines. Yamalwhich passes through Poland and Belarus and forks towards Germany and Ukraine. It also passes from the former Soviet republic the Tag that comes in Austria and therefore in Italy. Arrives in Puglia the Tap which carries the gas ofAzerbaijan but which has a relatively modest capacity, 10 billion cubic meters per year, more or less one sixth of Italian consumption. It is therefore unable to play a relevant role in the process of replacing Russian gas. The greater the capabilities it boasts Transmed which arrives in our country from Algeria and is able to transport 30 billion cubic meters. But the pipeline is already fully utilized and with limited margins for further exploitation. Italy, unlike Spain, Portugal and Belgium, can count on good storage capacities.

At the moment, Italian deposits show higher reserve levels to the European average. However, our country imports about 90% of the gas it consumes, a similar percentage is found in Germany, one of the countries most exposed to the Ukrainian crisis. It is no coincidence that Berlin is spending a lot to lower the tension. The crucial game of the North Stream 2gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters a year, now ready but still. The pipeline directly connects the Russian coasts with the German ones by crossing the Baltic Sea. It therefore cuts Ukraine out and this does not appeal to the United States, which has always opposed the project seen as a further factor of rapprochement between Berlin and Moscow. The entry into operation of the pipeline would in fact reduce Washington’s energy hold on Europe exerted through Ukraine. At the top of the list of sanctions that would be triggered in the event of an invasion of Ukraine is the indefinite freezing of this infrastructure. While waiting for this knot to dissolve, the salvation of Europe is entrusted to the fleet of approx 400 gigantic vessels carrying liquid gas all over the world. In the short term this may be enough. For longer periods, the Old Continent is currently unable to do without Russian gas and the strategic choices of recent years have done nothing to ease this dependence.