The Ukrainian crisis is not fiction

At what episode were we left of the “Ukrainian series” which is anything but fiction? It is certainly disregarded by Italian politics and by the “government of all”. Draghi, summoned by NATO, gave, in the closing days, the “availability of Italy” and yesterday Minister Guerrini said he was “ready for anything”. What is still unclear. Italy should carry out its “active neutrality” as required by Article 11 of the Constitution, instead so far we are military ships in the Black Sea and the air defense of NATO’s east flank in the Baltic. In short, «available» for war.

We are close to the precipice. Even if the announced Russian invasion is not there. From the White House they gave it safe for December, then they specified that it would happen in January, now the latest version is “for mid-February” … Europe appears divided. One party – Germany and France – ventures to mediation to relaunch the 2015 Minsk agreements. Which were signed in the face of a civil war born after the dark revolt in Maidan Square, where a central role was assumed by the Ukrainian far right, which fomented an anti-Russian climate against a Russian and Russian-speaking part of the Ukrainian population itself – unfortunately, even many American leaders flocked to that square to hold anti-Russian rallies, including Biden himself. Now the country is split in two with three regions that have declared independence.

But in the Minsk agreements it clearly emerges that Russia wants administrative autonomy of those territories within the Ukrainian nation, and that it does not consider the Russian Donbass, like the Crimea which “by its choice with a popular referendum” – wrote Rossana Rossanda in an essay on the Maidan crisis, now in a precious e-book published by Sbilanciamoci which published it already in 2014 – decided to return to the historical belonging to Russia. But the civil war continued with 14,000 victims and two million refugees. Another part of Europe, the Baltic countries and Poland supported by the Great Britain of an unscrupulous Boris Johnson struggling with the Partygate, blows on the fire, sending weapons and military advisers – as Germany refuses to do – fueling with the United States a real climate of war with false news. He was denounced by the Ukrainian government itself and President Zelensky repeatedly: «Stop creating panic» «what you do is not friendly», «American intelligence makes propaganda», the Kiev authorities say.

And now we are absurd that, faced with the invasion that does not exist, in order to save transatlantic credibility we have gone from a Biden declaring on January 20: “With a limited incursion the response of the United States would be less”, to NATO secretary Stoltenberg who now admits: “If Russia invades Ukraine, NATO will not intervene … because it is not an Allied country”. Are we at an authorization for the invasion, or at the clarification of the rules of the Atlantic Pact that are inapplicable for now for Kiev, and therefore an implicit invitation to Ukraine to enter this war game as soon as possible? “Just create panic,” insists Zelensky, worried about the Russian front but also the internal one, where the sectors of the far right have entered with their militias in the National Guard and the army and weigh in the government – former president Poroshenko, hero of the West until recently, he is now accused of high treason, and rumors arrive about the arrests of an unspecified “group” that was preparing protests.

Biden is in trouble, to the point that in a “Nixonian” key he has asked for pressure on Putin from none other than China, America’s true opponent. We are in the farce, because perhaps he could have asked Putin to put in a good word for the Taywan crisis which, on closer inspection, is specular, if not similar, to the Ukrainian one. And what will Putin do now? In reality, Putin has never moved. Ukrainian President Zelensky himself and the Kiev general staff recalls this: things have been like this at the border since 2014, the massed Russian troops – who “do not surround NATO but are the opposite”, says General Leonardo Tricarico in a Rai interview – they are not ready for any invasion. It participates in maneuvers in Belarus, and even in patrols in the Mediterranean, but the Russian troops threatening the Ukrainian border are a risky pressure to reiterate that the country’s entry into NATO would be unacceptable.

Because from the Baltic to the Black Sea, after the entry into NATO of all the former Warsaw Pact countries, there is a threatening armed array at its borders, made up of military bases, anti-missile missile ramps, troops , flocks of planes that undermine their safety. Basically Russia reacted – wrote Franco Venturini in an editorial in the Corriere della Sera – as Kennedy did when faced with the installation of missiles in Cuba in the famous 1962 crisis.

And how can we fail to see that the Atlantic encirclement serves indirectly to support Putin’s justly despicable autocracy? And now? Let no one think of solving this crisis with a “humanitarian” initiative of aerial bombardments like on the former Yugoslavia in 1999: on the other side this time there is an atomic power. But everything is possible, as long as it exists, to substitute NATO for the non-existent foreign policy of the European Union, now in the cul-de-sac. An old cold war tool, but rearmed to the teeth and in search of enemies, while now on the other side there are economic competitors: it means that every sanction is a boomerang, as the Nord Stream case demonstrates: it is not American but Biden he wants to block it in order to sell its LPG to Europe. Everything is possible.