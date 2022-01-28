The Ukrainian crisis spikes the price of wheat: + 10% in a week – Targatocn.it

The Ukrainian crisis, with the risk of a Russian invasion, causes the international price of wheat to jump by almost 10% in a single week, with tensions on the food market and the risk of famine.

This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis of the trend in prices at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the world reference point for agricultural raw materials.

Ukraine, in addition to having an energy reserve for gas, has an important role on the agricultural front with the production of about 36 million tons of corn for animal feed (5th place in the world) and 25 million tons of soft wheat for the production of bread (7th place in the world).

Russia is the world’s leading wheat exporter while Ukraine ranks third, with the concern that tensions between the two countries could block shipments from Black Sea ports, with a collapse in availability on world markets. which caused the price lists to soar, already at an all-time high with effects on inflation.

Piedmont is particularly suited to the cultivation of soft wheat, which only in the Granda involves an area of ​​about 17,000 hectares and 934,000 quintals of production.

“The current situation – declares Roberto Moncalvo, confederal delegate of Coldiretti Cuneor – is triggering a new short-circuit on the national agricultural sector which has already experienced the failures of the volatility of price lists in a country like Italy, which is heavily deficient in some sectors and needs a production and storage enhancement plan for the main commodity. For this reason it is appropriate to encourage supply chain projects such as the Piedmontese one, Grano Piemonte, launched together with the North-West Agricultural Consortium, through which over 6,500 hectares have already been sown, and aimed at enhancing yellow gold and obtaining products from oven really prepare yourself with local flour to also meet the needs of consumers who are increasingly attentive to the origin of the ingredients “.

“Immediately – he adds Fabiano Porcu, director of Coldiretti Cuneo – the financial sustainability of farms and stables must be ensured so that the prices paid to farmers and breeders do not fall below the sharply increasing production costs due to the increase in the prices of raw materials also at the basis of animal feed such as corn. With this in mind, the NRP is fundamental to address the challenges of the ecological and digital transition: we are ready to make agriculture a protagonist by making the most of the over 6 billion euros available to overcome the present fragilities, defend food sovereignty and reduce dependence from abroad for supplies at a time of great international tensions ”.