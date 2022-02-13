The Ukrainian crisis: this is what the Minsk agreements foresee

The Minsk Protocol is back in the spotlight as a possible solution to defuse the Ukrainian crisis. The agreements, signed in the Belarusian capital in 2014 and 2015 to stop the war in the pro-Russian separatist regions of the south-east, have never been fully implemented.

Here’s what they predict.

Minsk I

In September 2014, after 5 months of conflict, Ukraine, Russia and the pro-Russian separatists (the so-called Trilateral Contact Group) agreed on a ceasefire, which includes, among other things, the exchange of prisoners, deliveries of humanitarian aid, withdrawal of heavy weapons, and above all the decentralization of power with greater autonomy for the Donbass regions. The deal, however, quickly fails, due to repeated violations by both sides.

Minsk II

In February 2015, the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, the so-called Normandy quartet, move to the signing of a new agreement in 13 points. There is a military part, with the ceasefire monitored by the OSCE, the withdrawal of heavy weapons on both sides and the withdrawal of all foreign armed formations. And there is a political part, which aims to start a dialogue on provisional self-government for the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, in accordance with Ukrainian law, the recognition of their special status with a resolution of the Parliament and a constitutional reform in Ukraine that mentions Donetsk and Lugansk in the part concerning decentralization. However, Minsk II also remained partially unrealized. One of the obstacles is that Russia is not formally a party to the conflict (it is never mentioned in the text), so it does not feel constrained. Kiev, for example, claims that the armed forces in the Donbass come from Moscow, but the Russians deny. Then there is the crux of the special status to be granted to the separatists, which the Ukrainian central authorities are struggling to accept, because they fear that it threatens the territorial unity and above all the independence of the country with respect to the expansionist aims of the Russian giant.

