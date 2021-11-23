The Ukrainian front re-explodes. Russian troops towards the Donbass, Kiev fears invasion

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “it is absolutely wrong to associate any movement of the Russian armed forces in the territory of our country” with hypothetical plans to attack Ukraine. According to Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, things are different: “Moscow is preparing an attack on Ukraine by the end of January,” he said in a recent interview with Military Times. The truth probably lies somewhere in between, which makes the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border extremely uncertain, where the Donbass crisis has never been resolved and negotiations are at a dead end.

The alert for Russia’s intentions has flared up due to the recent massive move of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. There is talk of over one hundred thousand soldiers brought together in the north, east and south of Donbass, the Ukrainian region since 2014 under the control of the separatists supported by Moscow. The United States is particularly alarmed by these unusual movements: according to US military and intelligence officials, the maneuvers could be a harbinger of a military operation on the country’s eastern flank. For weeks Washington has been sharing information with NATO partners and European allies; the briefings – underlines the CNN – went much further than in the past in terms of alarm level and specificity.

Already last spring, Moscow had amassed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border, sending Washington and the European chancelleries into a frenzy. But compared to the April crisis, reduced to “exercise ended” after a phone call between Biden and Putin, this time the experts fear that a de-escalation is more complicated. The Biden administration – reports the American press – is considering sending military advisers and new equipment, including weapons, to Ukraine. The package could include air defense systems, Javelin anti-tank missile launchers and Stinger missiles, but also equipment originally destined for Afghanistan such as Mi-17 helicopters.

A decision has not yet been made, but the mere fact that it is talked about is functional for Moscow. The US and other NATO countries – the Kremlin denounces – have started sending military instructors to Kiev, along with weapon systems. “All this creates tensions,” says spokesman Peskov, who denounces the “provocative actions” of the Kiev forces along the line of contact with the separatist militias in the Donbass and what he describes as “Kiev’s preparations to manage the crisis by a position of strength “.

Meanwhile, according to CNN sources, US and European have already begun to discuss a new package of sanctions to be imposed on Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. In the United States, Democratic and Republican legislators have already proposed a series of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act precisely to respond to new Russian provocations.

Europe is more cautious because the sanctions war is intrinsically linked to the gas war. And this is where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline game comes into play, the work now completed – and temporarily frozen for bureaucratic reasons – which will allow Russian gas to reach Europe bypassing Ukraine. Yesterday, the US State Department announced new sanctions against the Russian company Transadria Ltd, involved in activities related to the pipeline, identifying the Marlin ship it owns as a frozen asset on the basis of the Peesa (Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act) legislation. The related report sent to Congress, the State Department reads, is part of the “constant opposition” of the United States to the pipeline. Under the Peesa legislation, eight persons / entities have been sanctioned so far and 17 ships have been blocked. “Without prejudice to the opposition to Nord Stream 2 including through sanctions, the United States will continue to work with Germany to counter the risks that the gas pipeline poses to Ukraine and other countries in the region, and to reduce the Russian threat also in the sector energy “, reads the note.

For Moscow, the sanctions announced by the US against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are a striking example of unilateral and politically motivated restrictive actions by Western countries. This was stated today by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergej Lavrov, during a forum organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also criticized the new sanctions by Washington, calling them “illegal and unjust”.

Tensions over gas are dangerously intertwined with military movements at the border. For Europe – observes the ISPI – the renewed tensions in Ukraine are part of a crisis “from the east” which, according to Washington and Brussels, would hide the hand of Moscow. The squeeze on gas supplies or migrants on the Belarus-Poland border would be part of a coordinated move to destabilize the continent.

As usual, it is difficult to understand what Putin’s true intentions are: many agree that attacking Ukraine would be an irrational move, which would have a very high cost for a country already in difficulty like Russia; others argue that the Putinian leadership, now in crisis, is ready to do anything to preserve the dream of a neo-Soviet empire. Undoubtedly, the accumulation of soldiers at the border can have other purposes, such as taking control of only certain areas, destabilizing the current Ukrainian government (increasingly hostile to Russia) or testing the opposition of the West with a demonstration of force.

According to Politico.eu, the crisis in Ukraine is also the daughter of the “original sin of NATO”: that of having promised, in 2008, a membership in Ukraine and Georgia which then remained a dead letter. Here is the lesson of Crimea, annexed in 2014 without the West offering military support to Kiev: neither the United States nor its European allies are ready to risk a war with Russia for Ukraine or Georgia. What Western countries and NATO can do – and in some cases are already doing – is help Ukraine strengthen its defense forces to deter aggression. Which means – as in Taiwan – remaining in the limbo of strength tests, where the risk of accidents is the only constant.