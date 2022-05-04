The Ultimate Brow Guide for 2022

This year, key importance is being attached to eyebrows when it comes to enhancing our features with the make-up. Not only on the red carpet and on the MET gala as Kaia Gerber has shown, wearing them combed up and very feline, but they promise to continue to be one of the trends that continues to be one of the most requested in beauty salons. But not just any kind of eyebrows but the most naturalthe most feline, thick and combed upwards and with that “without waxing” effect to give relevance to the most flattering looks.

as it assures us Monica Ceocreator and owner of The Lab Room“they take a lot of wide eyebrows and those who go combed up Thanks to techniques like eyebrow laminate that even the same victoria beckham carries and is ideal for lifting the bow and has a lifting effect instant” says the expert.

In addition, Ceo points out that any product or tool is valid to achieve that lion mane eyebrow design in all its versions, “from the wax to comb them up and maintain that feline look and even a eyebrow liner for a dramatic look that frames the eye.”

And this shows us that eyebrows are very important this year and they are the beauty accessory with which we can enhance our look by personalizing them and with a good design because they also “raise” the eyelids and rejuvenate the face.

In that sense, Zulema Ibezan expert in eyebrows, also points out that “wearing the perfect eyebrows today has become a fashion that is here to stay and they have earned to be a essential accessory in our lookwhatever our style, because beautiful, groomed and defined eyebrows are synonymous with beauty and character“.

To achieve this type of eyebrows, there are different techniques and treatments that are a success and this is your definitive guide to take your eyebrows to the last in 2022.

What is micropigmentation?

Zendaya with sculpted eyebrows with microblading and microshading with shadows to define her look and a reverse eyeliner.GTres Online.

With the technique of micropigmentationthe eyebrows they appear natural and can be adapted to the shape of each eyebrow and our face. as it points Silvia Gonzalezexpert in eyebrow design from Tacha Beauty points out that for the result of this technique to be natural and successful, knowledge of different techniques is essential to create your own protocol and personalize the treatment to the maximum. “With the micropigmentation hair by hair is filled, the eyebrows are shaped and the volume is increased by integrating the pigmentation between the natural hair to achieve a long-lasting realistic effect and for this you can choose between naturalshade to simulate shadows and give more density to the eyebrow or NatureMicro if we want to shape our eyebrows hair by hair or the technique hollywood brows in which both techniques are combined for a hyper-realistic 3D effect“.

After designing the eyebrows according to our features, we study the pigmentation of the hair and the direction of its growth. And micropigmentation is done with a dermograph who deposits hypoallergenic plant pigments in the epidermis, which allows a great versatility of use and the hair to hair technique in eyebrows. It is a painless process and its duration is superior to other techniques, reaching up to 24 months according to the type of skin and the habits of the person.

Microblading: what is it?

The microblading consists in mark and draw hair through a wedge which is making micro-cuts in which the ink is deposited. In the case of micropigmentation, the dermographer deposits the pigment directly on the epidermis, thus achieving longer duration and further customizing the shape and adjust the intensity of the eyebrows.

Soap brows or feathery eyebrows

Lily Collins with feathery or soap brows combed and designed with the brow rolling technique.Getty.

The feathery eyebrows or the famous soap brows are one of the trends that continues to get stronger this year 2022. And as he tells us Giner Muozthe new National Beauty & Brow Authority of Benefit Spain“you can get it using a transparent fixing gel Or in case you want a slightly more permanent effect that allows you to position the hair in the way you want, an eyebrow lamination process is recommended”.

long eyebrows

Actresses like Lily Collins, Penlope Cruz either Simone-Ashley they have sported long and dense eyebrows this year. And the importance of this design lies in the balance that it manages to significantly embellish the look, transforming it into a seductive one just by adding a few millimeters at the tail of the eyebrow.

Bushy eyebrows

Taylor Hill sporting bushy, natural brows.GTres Online.

The thicker brow design is another of this year’s trends and helps to provide more tone to the eye and make the face look more youthful. Kaia Gerbershe combines them with eyeshadows in earth tones to give her eyes even more depth and freshness.

Eyebrow srums, pencils, gels…

