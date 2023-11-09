The Ultimate Guide to Travis Scott’s Vancouver Concert on November 10th

The rapper is making his second visit to Vancouver.

Vancouverites went wild when Travis Scott was spotted in Vancouver over the summer, leading many fans to speculate that the rapper would perform at both nights of Drake’s Vancouver concerts. (Spoiler: The fans were right, and they even gave the city a hilarious nickname).

Just a few months later, Scott will be back in town for his “Circus Maximus” tour, which was announced shortly after his surprise stunt with Drake.

The tour began on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, and will stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 10, immediately followed by a show in Seattle on November 8. The tour will end in Toronto. on December 29 (their only other Canadian date).

Fans planning to attend Scott’s concert on Friday (November 10) will want to have this guide handy.

stamp

Tickets for Scott’s Vancouver show went on sale in late August and are mostly sold out, except for floor tickets which are standing-room only tickets and are still available for $539.

getting there

skytrain

Rogers Arena is located near the Expo Line’s Stadium-Chinatown station and a short walk from the Canada Line’s Yaletown-Roundhouse station.

Both SkyTrain lines will operate their regular service and there will be no special events or trains to assist the concert crowd before or after the show.

boat

While Hallo Ferries will occasionally run special late-night sailings from their downtown Vancouver terminal to Nanaimo at 11:30 p.m. after sports games and concerts, there will be no special sailings after Scott’s concert, which begins at 8 p.m. Is

The last Hullo ferry leaves Vancouver at 9:30 pm

Parking

On-street parking is available near Rogers Arena, although the stadium also has an underground parkade.

inside rogers arena

Entry Gate

Make sure your ticket is ready to scan upon entry. Electronic tickets must be downloaded to your mobile device and screenshots of ticket barcodes will not be accepted.

Bag Policy and Prohibited Items

Purses, backpacks and bags larger than 35 by 35 by 15 cm will not be allowed inside Rogers Arena. Walk-through metal detectors have also been installed at each gate.

Glass or metal water bottles are also prohibited, except for empty plastic water bottles that can be refilled at the water fountain inside.

cashless

Rogers Arena is a cashless venue.