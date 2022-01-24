The ultimate idiocy: the mask makes you sexy

It is difficult to know whether it is necessary to laugh or cry. On the one hand, the positive aspects are not indifferent: think of the opportunity to burn the gym card, to throw away the CrossFit membership you hate so much or to stop with the hours spent running like idiots back and forth around the city. . Enough. To be fascinating man will no longer need the tortoise-style sculpted abdominal muscle. To hell with the redone cheekbones, the shaved skin like that of a child, the sculpted beard, the right glasses, the dazzling smile, the right wrinkles for a pinch of virility. Nothing more of all this: to pick up it will be enough mask.

The undersigned does not say it, which counts less than zero, but a research ofCardiff University who in theory should think about intelligent things and instead apparently prefers to invest resources in such nonsense. Researchers believe that wearing the mask makes you more seductive, attractive, mysterious. In short sexy like never before: George Clooney dodge.

I don’t know about you, but I already imagine the slogan: FFp2, what else? The 43 women interviewed by the British experts (sic!) Were asked to give a grade from 1 to 10 to the men who were placed in front of them. The researchers chose both fascinating models and redfish without appeal, some made wearing the surgical mask, to others that of cloth, others still covered part of their faces with a book while the luckiest ones showed themselves how mom made them. According to the results, it seems that the most intriguing ladies and young ladies was the “mystery that hides behind a surgical mask”. They were the ones who got the highest marks, even compared to whoever wore the cloth face cover.

And here I mean: are we serious? I can understand that the dress makes the monk, but what the hell changes between a surgical and a cloth one? We are not talking about the comparison between one tuxedo and a tomato-stained t-shirt. Someone sees “the charm of the white coat”, not even it was the uniform of a soldier. But I doubt: it is one thing to dress up as a doctor, another to put on a mask.

But the point here is that it certainly didn’t take Cardiff brains to understand that the masked ones would get the highest marks. The reason? Simple: you only see the eyes, half of the face remains covered and the observer can “choose” how his man will be. You are there in front and you imagine the chin feature, beard or no beard, full or fine lips, straight and white teeth, prominent cheekbone. It’s a bit like masturbating while traveling by imagination. Reliability, the feeling of anti-pandemic security and all the other nonsense have little to do with it. I mean: it hasn’t happened to you too to see someone (man or woman), convince you it was the top of the range and then discover, with the mask down, that he was hiding behind Maga Magò with the body of Belen? Here: it will have happened to you too. There was therefore no need for “scientific” research: the mask does not make you sexy, it covers defects.