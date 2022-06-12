The ultra-cheap anti-frizz curl cream that sweeps Instagram and defines curly hair for three days

dear reader of

curly hair, If your goal is to show off perfect curls this summer, we have several things to tell you. If you are lucky enough to wear curly hair, you will know how important it is to use a good finishing product as Julia Roberts herself does. Finish the wash with

gel or a cream -and if you add this viral trick, the result will be an honor roll- it is essential, therefore, we love to share with you those products that work and, in addition, have a super good price.

So, today we bring you a cream that has gone viral on social networks and that the most followed curly-haired influencers approve of and show that it works.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Long Non Stop Defined Curls, a cream that is part of a line dedicated to curly hair that is causing a stir. This selection of products has shampoo, mask and other styling products, however, the cream seems to be the favorite due to its price and its great benefits for the hair.

But why do you like it so much? Because it is a leave-in cream that has a formula enriched with glycerin and castor oil, which protects and revitalizes your curls for results that, according to the brand, leave the hair with a

80% less frizz Y

get up to 72 hours of definition. It’s a cream that does all the hard work, creating predictable curl definition that lasts from day to night and leaving hair soft and hydrated.

Because yes, what makes this curl cream special is that its

power to endure even at night when sleeping. You know, the pillow and the hours with your head resting can make the curl lose its volume, lose its shape and become frizzy. Wonder, right? Well, best of all, you can buy it for just

€4.95. It’s great! In addition, it has an indulgent and smooth texture and a delicious aroma that make its application pleasant as well. What more could you want?