the ultra-light notebook at the lowest price ever

If you are looking for a compact, light, technical balanced and not overly expensive laptop, you should take a look at one of the models in the series. Acer Swift. The device in question makes use of the hardware platform AMD Ryzen 5 and now the price is very affordable.









This is a notebook reserved for those who do not have excessive demands in terms of performance: it is not suitable for heavier video games and it is not the ideal tool for intensive video editing. However, it can become the ideal companion for him study and the work on the go, but also for entertainment and streaming multimedia content playback. All this is made possible by a stable and fast connection to the network, as well as by an excellent display that offers good color rendering. And if you want to use it at home, you can also connect external devices – with or without wires – to improve audio reproduction.

Acer Swift X, how it’s made

With a weight of only 1.39 kilograms and a display 14-inch Full HD IPS characterized by thin bezels, Acer Swift X is an ideal work tool for those looking for a compact laptop capable of offering good performance.

In detail, the laptop makes use of the processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U as far as 2.1 GHz, Graphic card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB GDDR6, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM memory e 512 GB of memory SSD. The operating system is Windows 11, which integrates a set of tools that improve multitasking and maximize productivity.

To keep the temperatures of the components low and to keep the system efficient, the cooling system with adjustable cooling mode and air intake above the keyboard.

To connect external devices, you can use the Bluetooth 5.2 or at various interfaces present: USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI and headphone jack input. In addition, there is a K-lock door and the fingerprint sensor to keep the device safe when you walk away. The WiFi 6finally, it guarantees a stable and fast connection to the network.

Acer Swift X, the Amazon price

Compared to a few months ago, the price of the Acer Swift X has become much cheaper. In fact, currently, it is possible to buy it on Amazon at 799 euros taking advantage of free, one-day delivery of Prime service. In October, its price was 999 euros and it suffered a significant discount of 200 euros reaching the current figure which makes it much more attractive.

