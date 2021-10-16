the ultra short bob by Natalie Portman

LAnd online interviews are now a fundamental part of the show-biz and even the stars (and their entourages) are gradually refining themselves in the subtle art of looking their best in a video call version. For Natalie Portman the face in the foreground stands out best with the ultra short bob, which he showed off in a recent talk with Jimmy Fallon.

Natalie Portman: Hairstyle shorter and shorter

Naturally smooth, at 39 the star has experimented relatively little with hair. We have sometimes seen her with long and wavy hair, but otherwise she sported a thousand versions of her favorite hairstyle: the bob cut.

The most recent one is very slender, at the jaw level and with the twist of the cheeky upturned tips. Probably the work of the favorite hair stylist of the Portman, that Cervando Maldonado already author of the bob cuts in blonde by Naomi Watts and in fatal red by Emma Stone.

Helmet and 90s nostalgia

A cut in dark brown and with the middle row very close to the iconic look of the diva’s first blockbuster role, in the 1994 film “Leon” alongside Jean Reno.

As in the famous film shot 26 years ago by Luc Besson, Natalie Portman decides for a make-up just mentioned. The unmistakable straight and thick eyebrows are the perfect frame for eyes just shaded with pearly gray eyeshadow and with just a hint of black mascara.

The no makeup

The mouth? Surprisingly identical to the 1994 film, with the pink gloss natural transparent without the slightest sign of contouring. An easy game for a beautiful diva, who is also good at fixing the lights during the video call. After all, beauty is also a matter of practice and small special effects within everyone’s reach.

