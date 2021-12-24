The Ultras of Lazio against Acerbi: “Away from Rome immediately”

The goal against the Venice and the fact that he remained on the pitch despite the injury was not enough Unripe to make peace with the fans after celebrating the goals against Genoa by silencing the audience (a gesture he later apologized for via a video posted via social media).

In fact, immediately after the match in the Lagoon, the organized fans issued a statement in which they openly contest the defender of the Lazio to which the refusal to go under the curve occupied by the Lazio fans in Venice at the end of the match is reproached: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately we read in the post published by Ultras Lazio via social media – No forgiveness for those who betray. Unfortunately today’s players are used too well and have never seen a proper dispute. Acerbi silenced the curve in the last game after months of indefinite support, despite bad games, on the microphones immediately afterwards he even worsened the situation, his video of apology is forced and devoid of feeling. He had the opportunity to apologize under the guest sector occupied by 3 thousand Lazio fans. At the end of the game, like a rabbit, while the other players came to cheer with us, he went away. He pulled back when sincere apologies would have been enough. To us that Unripe a is an important player of Lazio does not care. Sweat, determination and respect count for us. That’s why Acerbi is no longer welcome in Rome. As long as he is here he will be booed, in every game. Unripe get out“.

Among the fans and Unripe the relationship has never been good, after last year’s defeat against Bayern, which sanctioned the team’s exit from the Champions League, the defender’s choice to say goodbye to his girlfriend after the match was not much appreciated by the fans. Even before that, the statements from the withdrawal of the national team in which he opened the case on his non-renewal of the contract were discussed. From the discontent thus we have passed to the total fracture between the parties. A pity that this comes just at the moment when Lazio, now out of the crisis, seems ready to take off. As if that weren’t enough, the defender risks a long stop due to a suspected thigh strain: tomorrow the exams at Paideia will clarify the exact recovery times.

Last updated: Thursday 23 December 2021, 20:12









© REPRODUCTION RESERVED